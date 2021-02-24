BioLife Plasma Services Announces Expansion of Plasma Donation Centers Into California

“Our expansion into California is part of BioLife’s mission as a leader in plasma donation to grow our network and address an urgent need for life-saving plasma used to develop therapies for people around the world,” said Hema Tallman, Global Head of BioLife Operations. “Plasma-based therapies are a lifeline for thousands of people with rare, chronic and complex diseases, and donors in Southern California now have a unique opportunity to make a difference in their communities through plasma donation.”

BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda, today announced the opening of a new plasma center in Moreno Valley, CA, to help meet the urgent need for plasma donations which has become even greater during the pandemic. Plasma donations received at BioLife centers are used by Takeda to make established therapies that treat a range of rare and complex conditions for which there is often no alternative treatment. This is the first BioLife center to open in California, with the next centers opening in Rialto, Corona and Riverside.

The Southern California centers, led by the opening in Moreno Valley, join a growing network of more than 140 state-of-the-art plasma donation centers in the U.S., recognized for their world-class donation safety standards. As the demand for plasma-based therapies increases, BioLife is expanding to help meet the resulting need for plasma donations. The centers will contribute approximately $2-3 million annually to each local community through donor compensation and bring up to 70 new jobs per center. BioLife is evaluating additional California locations to continue its expansion in the state.

“With plasma donations lower than usual throughout the pandemic and demand for plasma-derived therapies growing across the nation, the need for plasma is more urgent than ever,” said John Boyle, President & CEO of the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF). “Plasma cannot be produced in a lab, so people like me who rely on these therapies are dependent on people regularly donating. We encourage Southern Californians to donate at one of the new BioLife centers in their community and help those who need it most.”

During each donation, plasma is separated from the blood and the blood elements are returned back into the donor’s body, through a simple, low-risk process called plasmapheresis. Screened plasma collected from healthy individuals is processed into a wide variety of therapies for people around the world with rare, life-threatening diseases, such as immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia and hereditary angioedema.