 

BioLife Plasma Services Announces Expansion of Plasma Donation Centers Into California

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 17:00  |  67   |   |   

BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda, today announced the opening of a new plasma center in Moreno Valley, CA, to help meet the urgent need for plasma donations which has become even greater during the pandemic. Plasma donations received at BioLife centers are used by Takeda to make established therapies that treat a range of rare and complex conditions for which there is often no alternative treatment. This is the first BioLife center to open in California, with the next centers opening in Rialto, Corona and Riverside.

“Our expansion into California is part of BioLife’s mission as a leader in plasma donation to grow our network and address an urgent need for life-saving plasma used to develop therapies for people around the world,” said Hema Tallman, Global Head of BioLife Operations. “Plasma-based therapies are a lifeline for thousands of people with rare, chronic and complex diseases, and donors in Southern California now have a unique opportunity to make a difference in their communities through plasma donation.”

The Southern California centers, led by the opening in Moreno Valley, join a growing network of more than 140 state-of-the-art plasma donation centers in the U.S., recognized for their world-class donation safety standards. As the demand for plasma-based therapies increases, BioLife is expanding to help meet the resulting need for plasma donations. The centers will contribute approximately $2-3 million annually to each local community through donor compensation and bring up to 70 new jobs per center. BioLife is evaluating additional California locations to continue its expansion in the state.

“With plasma donations lower than usual throughout the pandemic and demand for plasma-derived therapies growing across the nation, the need for plasma is more urgent than ever,” said John Boyle, President & CEO of the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF). “Plasma cannot be produced in a lab, so people like me who rely on these therapies are dependent on people regularly donating. We encourage Southern Californians to donate at one of the new BioLife centers in their community and help those who need it most.”

During each donation, plasma is separated from the blood and the blood elements are returned back into the donor’s body, through a simple, low-risk process called plasmapheresis. Screened plasma collected from healthy individuals is processed into a wide variety of therapies for people around the world with rare, life-threatening diseases, such as immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia and hereditary angioedema.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioLife Plasma Services Announces Expansion of Plasma Donation Centers Into California BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda, today announced the opening of a new plasma center in Moreno Valley, CA, to help meet the urgent need for plasma donations which has become even greater during the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Research and Development Update
Amkor Factory Intelligence Enables Industry 4.0
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Takeda Provides Updates on Phase 1/2 Clinical Trials of Novavax’ and Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Japan
12.02.21
Takeda’s Maribavir Phase 3 Clinical Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Superiority to Conventional Antiviral Therapy in Transplant Recipients With Refractory, With or Without Resistance, Cytomegalovirus Infection/Disease
08.02.21
Takeda Q3-Ergebnisse für GJ 2020 zeigen Wachstumsbeschleunigung und anhaltende Belastbarkeit; Management-Richtlinien für das Gesamtjahr GJ 2020 bestätigt, Prognose für freien Cashflow und ausgewiesenen Gewinn je Aktie angehoben
04.02.21
Takeda FY2020 Q3 Results Demonstrate Growth Acceleration and Continued Resilience; Full-Year Management Guidance for FY2020 Confirmed, Forecast Raised for Free Cash Flow and Reported EPS
03.02.21
Data at EAHAD 2021 Highlight Value of Takeda’s Leading Hematology Portfolio in Clinical Settings and Commitment to Patient-Focused Advancements
01.02.21
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
30.01.21
Takeda schließt Verkauf von ausgewählten rezeptfreien und nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehörenden Aktiva an Hypera Pharma ab
29.01.21
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Hypera Pharma
29.01.21
Takeda präsentiert positive Ergebnisse für Mobocertinib bei Patienten mit EGFR-Exon-20-insertionspositivem mNSCLC, die bereits eine platinbasierte Chemotherapie erhalten haben
28.01.21
Takeda Presents Positive Results For Mobocertinib in Patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC Who Received Prior Platinum-based Chemotherapy