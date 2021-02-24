Fairfax Launches C$850 Million Senior Notes Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it will issue C$850 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Offering”) in a public offering to a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, and RBC Capital Markets as joint bookrunners. The Senior Notes will be unsecured obligations of Fairfax and will pay a fixed rate of interest of 3.95% per annum.

Fairfax intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem (i) the C$450 million outstanding principal amount of Fairfax’s 5.84% senior notes due 2022 (plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon and the applicable premium) (the “2022 Notes”) and (ii) the C$400 million outstanding principal amount of Fairfax’s 4.50% senior notes due 2023 (plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon and the applicable premium) (the “2023 Notes”). Fairfax intends to use the balance of the net proceeds of the Offering, if any, to refinance or repay other outstanding debt or corporate obligations of Fairfax and its subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes. This may include the redemption or repurchase of certain of Fairfax’s other previously issued senior unsecured notes. As of the date of this press release, with the exception of the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, Fairfax has not made any determination as to the specific debt or other obligations to be repaid, nor the amount, timing or method of repayment. Except for the redemption of the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, any repurchase of senior notes will be subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance that senior notes will be available for repurchase on terms acceptable to Fairfax. Any proceeds not used to refinance or repay debt or other corporate obligations will be used to augment Fairfax’s cash position, to pursue potential acquisition opportunities, to increase short-term investments and marketable securities held at the holding company level and/or for other general corporate purposes.

Fairfax intends to file a prospectus supplement to its short form base shelf prospectus dated October 22, 2019 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) in respect of the Offering with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in all of the provinces and territories of Canada. Details of the Offering will be set out in the prospectus supplement which will be available on the SEDAR website for Fairfax at www.sedar.com.