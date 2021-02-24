 

Iceland Seafood International hf Encouraging results in Q4 2020, despite negative impact from lockdown restrictions in key markets. Group Normalised PBT of €2.1m in the quarter

  • Sales for 2020: €369.8m, down 15% from 2019,
  • Net margin for 2020: €30.3m, down €8.8m from 2019,
  • 2020 Normalised profit before tax (“PBT”): €5.1m compared to €11.4m in 2019,
  • Basic earning per share (EPS) for 2020 were €0,031 cents per thousand shares compared to  €0.255 cents per thousand shares for 2019,
  • Encouraging results in Q4, despite negative impact from lockdown restrictions in key markets.  Group PBT in Q4 €2.1m compared to combined €3.0m for the first three quarters of 2020,
  • Benefits of investment in Argentina evident during Q4. Record production of Argentinean shrimp in December, improved margins and profit levels from last year,
  • Increased retail demand due to impact of lockdown restrictions on restaurant activities.  Strong Christmas sales of both Oceanpath and the recently acquired Carr&Sons in Ireland,
  • All UK operation moved into single location at end of 2020.  The merger process was more complex and costly than anticipated, which negatively impacted Group results in Q4,
  • Good start of the year 2021, despite continuing Covid19 challenges.  Group normalised PBT expected to be in the range of €12.0-17.0m, assuming Covid19 restrictions will be lifted in key markets in middle of the year, and normal trading conditions from that time.

Pleasing results for Q4 with normalised PBT of €2.1m for the quarter, especially considering adverse impact of Covid19 restrictions on sales into the foodservice sectors, especially in S-Europe.  At the same time sales into retail were good, the Group benefited from efforts during the year of increasing its footprint into the retail sector. Christmas sales in Ireland were strong driven by overall shift in consumption from foodservice to retail due to restrictions on restaurant activities.  This resulted in a positive performance of both Oceanpath and the recently acquired Carr&Sons during the period.  

The merger of the two UK operations was completed at year end 2020, with all operation in a single location from year beginning 2021.  Launching of breaded products into retail took place in Q4 and as previously announced new listings with retail customers are expected to generate £18m of sales in 2021.  The process of merging the two entities and scaling up production in a single location was more complex and costly than anticipated.  The Covid19 situation and uncertainties around Brexit increased the complexity level and delayed the process.  These challenges had considerable negative impact on the Group’s profitability in Q4.

