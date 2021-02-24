Asana CEO to Present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that Dustin Moskovitz, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 2021 Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com.