 

Asana CEO to Present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that Dustin Moskovitz, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 2021 Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.



01.02.21
Asana to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021