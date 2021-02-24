MT Højgaard Holding A/S Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of MT Højgaard Holding A/S to be held on Thursday 18 March 2021 at 4 pm. The Annual General Meeting will be held as a fully electronic meeting
without the possibility of physical attendance.
The notice, including the agenda and the full text of the proposed resolutions, is attached.
Attachment
