 

Rackspace Technology Named Cloudflare Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 17:05  |  46   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been recognized as Cloudflare’s Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year in honour of its growth and strong, consistent joint customer engagements. This follows the organizations’ worldwide reseller and managed services partnership to protect business applications and infrastructure with the benefit of fully managed services.

“As Cloudflare’s Worldwide Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year for 2020, we extend congratulations to Rackspace Technology its Americas, APAC, and EMEA teams,” said Matthew Harrell, Global Head of Channels & Alliances for Cloudflare.

“The unprecedented challenges in 2020 have reinforced how critical it is to have a secure, performant, and reliable Internet. Throughout these turbulent times, our partners have been busy innovating and helping organisations of all sizes transform their businesses. By protecting and accelerating websites, applications, and teams with Cloudflare, our partners like Rackspace Technology have helped these organisations adjust quickly, seize new opportunities, and thrive. Cloudflare’s mission to help build a better Internet is more important than ever, and we look forward to championing this with our partners in 2021.”

Cloudflare announced its 2020 Partner Champions in an inaugural ceremony. Regional awards were presented across five categories, celebrating the successes of Cloudflare’s committed partners which have consistently provided outstanding services and value to joint customers through solutions, support, expertise, and on-going product training.

Rackspace Technology was honoured as the top-performing managed services provider (MSP) partner across Cloudflare's three sales geographies: Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Named Cloudflare Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been recognized as Cloudflare’s Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year in honour of its growth and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Rackspace Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
18.02.21
Rackspace Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
17.02.21
Rackspace Technology zum CloudHealth Global Partner of the Year ernannt
16.02.21
Rackspace Technology Named the CloudHealth Global Partner of the Year
12.02.21
Rackspace Technology und HiMed verbessern die Patientenversorgung mit cloudbasierter Patientenakten-Führung
11.02.21
Rackspace Technology erhält Auszeichnung als „Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider“
11.02.21
Rackspace Technology and HiMed Improve Patient Care with Cloud-Based Record Keeping
10.02.21
Rackspace Technology Achieves Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Designation
10.02.21
Rackspace Technology arbeitet mit Microcomputer Consulting Group (MCG) zusammen, um sichere, nahtlose Arbeit während Pandemie zu gewährleisten
09.02.21
Rackspace Technology Partners with Microcomputer Consulting Group (MCG) To Ensure Secure, Seamless Work Amid the Pandemic