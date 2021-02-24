 

Vishay Intertechnology Launches Industry’s First SMD Ceramic Safety Capacitors With Y1 Rating of 500 VAC and 1500 VDC

Devices Deliver Industry-High Capacitance to 4.7 nF While Offering High Humidity Robustness and Reducing Production Costs

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of surface-mount AC line rated ceramic disc safety capacitors that are the industry’s first such devices to offer a Y1 rating of 500 VAC and 1500 VDC. Designed to withstand harsh, high humidity environments, the Vishay BCcomponents SMDY1 series devices offer industry-high capacitance to 4.7 nF.

The capacitors released today will be used for EMI / RFI filtering in power supplies, solar inverters, smart meters, and LED drivers. For these applications, the closest competing devices only offer capacitance up to 1.5 nF and Y1 ratings to 300 VAC, with no DC rating. In addition, the SMDY1 series offers higher humidity resistance with a Class IIB humidity grade (in accordance with IEC60384-14 annex I) and a moisture sensitivity level of 2a.

Allowing for surface-mount assembly with a reflow soldering process, SMDY1 series capacitors reduce production costs. Compared to through-hole devices, they offer a lower profile and eliminate the need for clearance space on the backside of the PCB. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the components consist of a copper-plated ceramic disc and feature encapsulation made of flame-resistant epoxy resin in accordance with UL 94 V-0.

Device Specification Table:

 Series SMDY1
 Ceramic class 2
 Ceramic dielectric Y5U
 Voltage (VAC) Y1: 500
(1500 VDC) 		X1: 760
 Min. capacitance (pF) 470
 Max. capacitance (pF) 4700
 Capacitance tolerance (%) ± 20
 Mounting Surface-mount

Samples and production quantities of the SMDY1 series will be available in Q1 2021, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

