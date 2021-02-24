 

BM Technologies (NYSE BMTX) Announces its Participation in the 2021 Virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference

24.02.2021   

Leading Digital Banking Platform is Hosting Investor Meetings on February 24, 2021

New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced it is participating in the 2021 Virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference. The company is hosting investor meetings on February 24, 2021.

“We are pleased to be attending the 2021 Virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (BMTX). “This important event is bringing together leaders in the fintech payments space to discuss the landscape and also provides the opportunity for us to discuss our value proposition during investor meetings.”

The 2021 Virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference is taking place February 23-25, 2021. Executives from companies such as American Express Company, Visa, Inc. and CapitalOne Financial Corp. are speaking about market trends during the event.

Launched in January 2015, BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX), formerly known as BankMobile, is on a mission to provide a compliant, digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and consumer-friendly. The company has a disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). Today, BM Technologies (BMTX) provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves approximately one in every three college students in the United States.

# # #

 

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W) is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BMTX, formerly known as BankMobile, was named the “Most Innovative Bank” by LendIt Fintech in 2019, providing an alternative banking technology to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BankMobile platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its efficient operating model enables partner banks to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, the BankMobile BaaS platform is provided to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders, and provides disbursement services at 722 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company and is not a bank and provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can also be found here. 

CONTACT: Kati Waldenburg
BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX)
2128053014
kwaldenburg@rubensteinpr.com



Wertpapier


