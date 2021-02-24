Minim Announces Connectivity Software and Hardware Customers in Africa, Europe, and North America

Manchester, NH, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative Internet access products, today announces the expansion of its global footprint with Internet Service Provider (ISP) customers in Africa, Europe, and North America. As the pandemic has broadened the home’s dependency on Internet connectivity, Minim today introduces Inq.Malawi, Wi-fibre Inc., Signa Technologies, Skyweb Illinois, and Wildanet as customers that are delivering safe and reliable connectivity to largely underserved areas.



“For over a year now, the pandemic has challenged our global broadband service provider community with network strains, consumer financial challenges, and technician safety concerns. It hasn’t been easy,” said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. “But we’ve had the pleasure of helping our customers problem solve and persevere. We are extremely proud to be part of their journey and solution – every connected home must be safe and easy to use for life and work.”



Minim provides WiFi management and security software that helps ISPs reduce operational costs and increase customer satisfaction through a better connectivity experience. Wi-fibre Inc., a fiber-wireless ISP serving the Alberta, CA area, has seen a 50% decrease in support call burden and 40% decrease in on-site technician visits.



“We are finding families love Minim for the ability it gives them to control what happens in their home,” explained Ken Losey, President at Wi-fibre Inc. “And we love Minim because it allows us insights and the ability to manage and fix issues, which we were completely blind to before.”



Wildanet and Signa Technologies, which are both wireless ISPs and UK Wireless Internet Service Provider Association (WISPA) members, are leveraging Minim to deliver fast and reliable broadband services to rural communities across the UK.



“So far, Minim has helped reduce support calls from customers whose devices are hogging their bandwidth, thereby slowing down their overall connection. The tool helps customers monitor and manage their devices better, to get the best out of their connectivity experience,” said Martyn Boswell, Managing Director at Signa Technologies Ltd.

