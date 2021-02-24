 

LIDDS files patent application for method to treat brain cancer with intratumoral depot injections

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that a patent application related to NanoZolid for treatment of brain cancers was filed to the European patent office. The patent application relates to a method to treat brain cancer with intratumoral depots providing a controlled drug release at the tumor site.

Advances in treatments of malignant brain tumors have only modestly improved survival rates of patients. LIDDS can with the NanoZolid technology expand its platform to brain cancer by circumventing the blood-brain barrier and to increase the drug distribution within the tumor area.

“It is with excitement that we file a patent in this important area with a large unmet medical need,” said Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS. “Our favorable preclinical results on the NanoZolid carrier in brain tissue, together with the drug release characteristics that we can obtain with our technology, form the basis for this invention. I am hopeful that this development and potential commercialization will bring new hope to brain cancer patients”.

The application describes treatment methods with NanoZolid formulations that are administered transcranially with minimally invasive image guided injection techniques to form intratumoral depots that administer substances to the tumor while minimizing damage on the surrounding healthy brain tissue. The NanoZolid technology can be applied to a large number of relevant active substances.

 

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology: NanoZolid. NanoZolid is superior to any drug delivery technology in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares are listed on Nasdaq First North (LIDDS). Redeye AB is the Certified Adviser to LIDDS (+46 (0) 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se) For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.




