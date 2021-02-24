 

DGAP-News PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA reports solid FY 2020 results and expects profitable growth to continue throughout FY 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.02.2021, 17:35  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA reports solid FY 2020 results and expects profitable growth to continue throughout FY 2021

24.02.2021 / 17:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA reports solid FY 2020 results and expects profitable growth to continue throughout FY 2021

- Operating income of EUR 116.5m fully in line with FY 2020 guidance

- Assets under management increased by 5.7% y-o-y to EUR 47.0bn

- Guidance range for FY 2021 operating income of EUR 100.0 - 145.0m


Augsburg, 24 February 2021. PATRIZIA AG, a leading partner for global real assets, had a solid FY 2020 despite the challenging market environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Based on preliminary financial results, PATRIZIA achieved an operating income of EUR 116.5m, which is only 13.4% below last year's level and fully in line with the FY 2020 year-end guidance. It is proof of the strong and reliable business model even in an adverse economic and market environment.

Even during one of the worst economic environments globally, PATRIZIA managed to receive equity commitments of EUR 1.9bn, of which more than half came from international clients. Over 30 new domestic and international institutional clients were welcomed to the PATRIZIA platform thereby increasing the strong, diversified client base to over 450. PATRIZIA further expanded its position as a leading partner for global real assets in 2020, now ranking among the top 3 fully independent investment managers for real estate in Europe.

The resilience of investment strategies and the successful business expansion is reflected in further increased assets under management to EUR 47.0bn, an increase of 5.7% y-o-y. The focus on Core/Core+ and selected Value Add investment strategies as well as crises resistant asset classes like residential and logistics helped to withstand pressure from increased market uncertainties.

Recurring management fees increased by 1.3% y-o-y to EUR 193.4m, which proves the stability and resilience of the business model. Adjusted for aperiodic items in the previous year, management fees increased by 3.4% y-o-y. Following Covid-19 lock-downs in Europe, transaction activity in the overall real estate market was down 27% y-o-y. Against this headwind, PATRIZIA signed 5.4bn and closed EUR 6.9bn of transactions for its global client base. This translates into transaction fees of EUR 48.1m in FY 2020. Performance fees of EUR 86.1m remained a stable contributor to operating income. Total service fee income - which combines management, transaction and performance fees - came in at EUR 327.6m, only 5.9% below last year's level. At the same time, tight cost control led to net operating expenses decreasing 3.3% y-o-y to EUR 219.7m.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA reports solid FY 2020 results and expects profitable growth to continue throughout FY 2021 DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA reports solid FY 2020 results and expects profitable growth to continue throughout FY 2021 24.02.2021 / 17:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Full Year Results
DGAP-News: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020 - Bewertungseffekte und Einmalaufwendungen belasten - Basis für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse trauert um Mehrheitsgesellschafter Heinz Hermann ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Places First Order for 25-Minute Covid-19 RT-PCR Tests
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate mit vorläufigen Zahlen für 2020: Umsatz innerhalb der Prognose, EBITDA und bereinigtes ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG exceeds expectations and reports order backlog at record level
EQS-News: Relief berichtet: NeuroRx gab bekannt, dass RLF-100(TM) bei Patienten mit kritischer Covid-19 und ...
DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies jointly develops AI-Platform for Cardiovascular Diseases that ...
DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Annual Report and Accounts
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I schließt überzeichnete Privatplatzierung ab
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA meldet solides Ergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und erwartet weiteres Wachstum für 2021 (deutsch)
17:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA meldet solides Ergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und erwartet weiteres Wachstum für 2021
28.01.21
DZ BANK belässt Patrizia auf 'Kaufen'
28.01.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Patrizia auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
1.725
Patrizia Immobilien rückt in den MDax auf - STRONG BUY