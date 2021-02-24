 

Seglan Payments Solution Provider Turns to Verimatrix for Efficient, Time-Tested Security

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 17:45  |  17   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Seglan, an existing Verimatrix Code Protection customer and leading provider of secure payment solutions, recently selected the Verimatrix Mobile Payments technology to provide global banks and processors with time-trusted security.

Seglan previously developed their own mobile payment Software Developer Kit (SDK) for implementation across its customer base. It’s now in the process of deploying Verimatrix’s mobile payments SDK that offers existing certifications for streamlining Seglan’s go-to-market capabilities aimed at some of the largest financial institutions in Europe and South America. The Verimatrix security tool will continue to be used for Seglan’s 3DSecure SDKs (certification included) while also aiming to provide their customers a full HCE and 3DSecure solution all contained within a single server.

“Having successfully relied upon Verimatrix for other security assurances, it made sense for us to turn to Verimatrix’s mobile payment SDK that saves us time and money while also ensuring that our mobile payment customers are armed with powerful protections,” said Iñaki Garaizabal Marsans, Partner at Seglan. “The combination of proven security and efficiency is a win-win for Seglan and its ever-growing customer base of well-known banks that can depend on us for tens of thousands of customers’ payments. Verimatrix’s outstanding customer service brings us further confidence that we’ve continued to make the right choice for our partner in security.”

“We’re pleased to announce Seglan as one of the latest organizations to expand its use of Verimatrix technologies,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “It’s a testament to the value and strength of our technologies that help protect multiple facets of an agile, fast-growing business that services big-name banks and other demanding institutions.”

Founded in 2001, Seglan is based in Madrid, Spain and provides banks and processors throughout Europe and South America with innovative payment solutions. For more information, visit www.seglan.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seglan Payments Solution Provider Turns to Verimatrix for Efficient, Time-Tested Security Regulatory News: Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Seglan, an existing Verimatrix Code Protection customer and leading provider of secure payment solutions, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Research and Development Update
Amkor Factory Intelligence Enables Industry 4.0
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Brasilianisches ISP-Konsortium führt Upgrade auf Multi-DRM-Videosicherheits- und Monetarisierungslösung von Verimatrix durch
22.02.21
Brazilian ISP Consortium Upgrades to Verimatrix Multi-DRM Video Security and Monetization Solution
10.02.21
Okko Sport implementiert Anti-Piraterie-Technologie von Verimatrix
09.02.21
Okko Sport Deploys Verimatrix Anti-Piracy Technology
04.02.21
Verimatrix bei den 15. jährlichen Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service ausgezeichnet
04.02.21
Verimatrix Recognized for Excellence in 15th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service