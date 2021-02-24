Pinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.22 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 24.02.2021, 17:49 | 29 | 0 | 0 24.02.2021, 17:49 | Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK: PCLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable March 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2021. The quarterly amount is equivalent to an annualized rate of $0.88 per share. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005796/en/ Diesen Artikel teilen

