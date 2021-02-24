AKKA and Avianor Obtain Together the First Ever EASA STC Certification

Avianor’s STC for main deck cargo conversion obtained from the Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) was the foundation, complemented by AKKA’s operational capabilities and airworthiness that enabled the company to fulfill the requirements of the EASA.

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), European leader in engineering consultancy and R&D services in the mobility sector together with Avianor, an affiliate of DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation, worked collaboratively since May 2020 to support airlines in the demand for cargo conversion solutions. Since the release of the most recent regulation in October 2020, AKKA and Avianor combined their efforts in order to be compliant with the necessary requirements to obtain the EASA STC (Supplemental Type Certificate) for the A330.

Currently, local civil aviation authorities allow operators to fly on cargo modification for a limited time. This new EASA STC 10075624, available in three weeks’ time, will offer operators the opportunity to be fully compliant with new EASA specifications allowing continued flight until the end of the year. For those ready to convert their A330 passenger fleet to cargo, Avianor and AKKA are the first in the world to provide the only turnkey certified solution with immediate deployment capabilities.

“Working in partnership with AKKA over the course of several months to successfully obtain the first ever EASA STC certification of this kind allows us to meet the needs of operators across the world. Temporary passenger-to-freight solutions continue to be carried out, and this turnkey EASA-certified solution makes it easier to implement for operators and substantially extend its duration, making the business case compelling. This fits well with the wide range of options that Avianor can provide with TCCA, FAA and EASA operators.” said Matthieu Duhaime, President and COO, Avianor.

“This achievement results from AKKA’s and Avianor’s combined expertise and demonstrates our common will and capability to support the aviation industry by bringing the pragmatic solution expected by the market. This first success paves the way for further fruitful collaboration creating value for our customers” added Pierre-Yves LAZIES, Vice President of Aviation at AKKA France.

About Avianor

Avianor, an affiliate company of DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation, specializes in maintenance, modifications and aircraft completion, including a highly skilled internal engineering support team. Avianor has positioned itself as a vertical integrator in the marketplace. The company occupies over 200,000 square feet of hangars, repair shops, fabrication facilities and warehouse space at Mirabel Airport (YMX) and employs more than 350 people.

About AKKA Technologies

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company’s shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – Segment A – ISIN code: FR0004180537

