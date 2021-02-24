 

Golar LNG Partners LP Common Unitholders Approve Merger at Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 17:55  |  31   |   |   

Golar LNG Partners LP announces that at a special meeting held today, the holders of common units representing limited partner interests of Golar LNG Partners LP (Nasdaq: GMLP) (“GMLP”) voted on and approved the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of January 13, 2021, by and among GMLP, Golar GP LLC, New Fortress Energy Inc. (“NFE”), Lobos Acquisition LLC and NFE International Holdings Limited, and the merger contemplated thereby (the “Merger”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement NFE has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common units and general partner units of GMLP for $3.55 per unit in cash.

The Merger is expected to close in the first half of 2021. As previously announced, the closing of the merger is conditioned upon receipt of a number of approvals and consents.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future events. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “will be”, “will continue”, “will likely result”, “plan”, “intend” or words or phrases of similar meanings. Such statements are generally not historical in nature and specifically include statements about GMLP’s plans, strategies, business prospects and changes and trends in the business in which it operates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to NFE’s proposed Merger with GMLP, the timing of the completion of the Merger, the timing and receipt of required approvals and consents and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond GMLP’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for GMLP to predict all of these factors. Further, GMLP cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in federal, state, local and foreign laws or regulations to which NFE or GMLP is subject; (ii) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the GMLP transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive any required regulatory approvals from any applicable governmental entities (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals); and (iv) other risk factors identified herein or from time to time in GMLP’s periodic filings with the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of GMLP’s forward-looking statements. Other known or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results.

Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and GMLP does not intend to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in GMLP’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Golar LNG Partners LP
Hamilton, Bermuda
February 24, 2021
Questions should be directed to:
c/o Golar Management Ltd - +44 207 063 7900
Karl Staubo
Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golar LNG Partners LP Common Unitholders Approve Merger at Special Meeting Golar LNG Partners LP announces that at a special meeting held today, the holders of common units representing limited partner interests of Golar LNG Partners LP (Nasdaq: GMLP) (“GMLP”) voted on and approved the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
03.02.21
Golar LNG Partners LP Announces Filing of Its Proxy Statement Ahead of Special Meeting for Proposed Merger With New Fortress Energy
27.01.21
Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.07.20
87
Golar LNG Partners LP - LNG-MLP