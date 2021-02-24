AB INTL GROUP Announces Appointment of Jimmy Chue as Chief Investment Officer

Jimmy Chue, Wall Street career spans for more than three decades. Working with prestigious firms such as Merrill Lynch and Prudential Securities as a senior analysis of operations, etc. Founding Member and CIO of Healthier2gether, Senior Partner at Silver Bear Capital, and Cofounder of a new entity in formation named World Global Partners Inc.

Jimmy heads the North America operation office located in New York City, that will launch on March 1, 2021. The office will be operating the company’s global business: acquisitions in IP and film copyrights; Provide TV dramas and films to broadcast on video streaming websites worldwide.

“Jimmy is a high valued influencer and global networker and an amazing addition to our team. I expect that he will add tremendous value and a wealth of experience to our robust investment and treasury teams,” said AB president and CEO Chiyuan Deng. “At AB we are constantly reviewing our operations to ensure that we deliver superior client experience and shareholder value. Jimmy’s extensive work on an international level will be a tremendous benefit in that regard.”