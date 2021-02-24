 

AB INTL GROUP Announces Appointment of Jimmy Chue as Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm announces appoints Jimmy Chue as chief investment officer for the company effective February 22, 2021.

Jimmy Chue, Wall Street career spans for more than three decades. Working with prestigious firms such as Merrill Lynch and Prudential Securities as a senior analysis of operations, etc. Founding Member and CIO of Healthier2gether, Senior Partner at Silver Bear Capital, and Cofounder of a new entity in formation named World Global Partners Inc.

Jimmy heads the North America operation office located in New York City, that will launch on March 1, 2021. The office will be operating the company’s global business: acquisitions in IP and film copyrights; Provide TV dramas and films to broadcast on video streaming websites worldwide.

“Jimmy is a high valued influencer and global networker and an amazing addition to our team. I expect that he will add tremendous value and a wealth of experience to our robust investment and treasury teams,” said AB president and CEO Chiyuan Deng. “At AB we are constantly reviewing our operations to ensure that we deliver superior client experience and shareholder value. Jimmy’s extensive work on an international level will be a tremendous benefit in that regard.”

About AB International Group Corp. 
AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company has a Patent License to a video synthesis and release system for mobile communications equipment, in which the technology is the subject of a utility model patent in the People's Republic of China. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model.

For additional information visit www.abqqs.com

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy.  Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Groups markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeff Deng
(212) 918-4519
corp@abqqs.com                                




