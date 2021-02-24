 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 18:00  |  25   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation ("HSAC", "Immunovant", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMVT) securities between October 2, 2019 and February 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Immunovant investors have until April 20, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Immunovant investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On September 29, 2019, HSAC entered into an agreement with Immunovant Sciences Ltd. (“Legacy Immunovant”) to effect a merger between the two entities (the “Merger”).

Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody, which is Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis (“MG”) and thyroid eye disease (“TED”). The Company has also completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials of IMVT-1401 for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (“WAIHA”).

On February 2, 2021, the Company issued a press release “announc[ing] a voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401.” The Company also disclosed that it “has become aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL [low-density lipoproteins] levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients” and “[o]ut of an abundance of caution, the Company has decided to voluntarily pause dosing in ongoing clinical studies in both TED and in [WAIHA], in order to inform patients, investigators, and regulators as well as to modify the monitoring program.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $18.22 per share, or 42.08%, to close at $25.08 per share on February 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HSAC had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Immunovant prior to the Merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues associated with IMVT-1401; (2) IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating TED and WAIHA; (3) the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401's prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Immunovant securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation ("HSAC", "Immunovant", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMVT) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Research and Development Update
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces That Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
23.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) on Behalf of Investors
23.02.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) on Behalf of Investors
23.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) on Behalf of Investors
20.02.21
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Certain Officers - IMVT; HSACU; HSAC; and HSACW
16.02.21
Immunovant Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020
09.02.21
ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Immunovant, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.02.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Immunovant, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02.02.21
Immunovant Announces Voluntary Pause in Clinical Dosing of IMVT-1401