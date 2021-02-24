 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 13, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) securities between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your bluebird investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/bluebird-bio-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In May 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, bluebird announced that the Company expected to submit a U.S. Biologics Licensing Application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease in the second half of 2021.

On November 4, 2020, post-market, bluebird disclosed that it would delay its BLA submission to late 2022 due to “feedback” from the FDA that requires the Company to provide additional data “to demonstrate drug product comparability” for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease, as well as “COVID-19 related shifts and contract manufacturing organization COVID-19 impacts.”

On this news, bluebird’s stock price fell $9.72 per share, or 16.6%, to close at $48.83 per share on November 5, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (2) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired bluebird securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 13, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

Diskussion: Bluebird Bio - Aktie mit Buyout Phantasie
Bluebird Bio - Aktie mit Buyout Phantasie