 

CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS Zamansky LLC Investigates Infinity Q Capital Management LLC Funds (IQDAX, IQDNX) for Potential Misconduct

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Infinity Q Capital Management LLC (“Infinity Q”) for potential misconduct, misrepresentations, and security law violations relating to the valuation of the fund’s assets. If you are an investor who has invested in mutual funds managed by Infinity Q, including Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDNX) or Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDAX), please contact our firm for information.

Recently, Infinity Q announced that its Chief Investment Officer made changes to its methodology for valuing certain assets held by its funds and that “it was unable to conclude that these adjustments were reasonable, and, further, that [Infinity Q] was unable to verify that the values it had previously determined for the [assets] were reflective of fair value.” As a result, Infinity Q has sought to suspend redemptions. According to the Wall Street Journal, Infinity Q’s halting of redemptions “suggests severe problems at the firm.”

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, Infinity Q owes the funds that it manages and the investors in those funds duties of honesty and care. “The recent announcements about valuation changes raise significant concerns for investors,” Zamansky says. “Our law firm is investigating whether there have been misrepresentations to investors regarding Infinity Q funds or other illegal conduct that has harmed Infinity Q investors.”

What Infinity Q Investors Can Do

If you have invested in funds managed by Infinty Q, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.

