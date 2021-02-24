ProVen Growth and Income plc Transaction in Own Shares Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.02.2021, 18:01 | 44 | 0 | 0 24.02.2021, 18:01 | ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc





Transaction in own shares





24 February 2021 ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 24 February 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation: No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of class

in issue Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each 1,340,450 54.34p 0.599% Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 7845 7820 -End

Proven Growth and Income VCT Aktie





