ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
24 February 2021
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 24 February 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:
No.
purchased
Price paid
per share
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each
|1,340,450
|54.34p
|0.599%
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820
