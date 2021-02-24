ProVen VCT plc Transaction in Own Shares
ProVen VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
24 February 2021
ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 24 February 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
|900,289
|66.50p
|0.527%
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820
-End
