ProVen VCT plc Transaction in Own Shares





Transaction in own shares





24 February 2021 ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 24 February 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation: No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of class

in issue Ordinary shares of 10p each 900,289 66.50p 0.527% Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 7845 7820 -End

Proven VCT Aktie





