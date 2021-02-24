Festi hf. Consolidated Annual Report 2020
Profit in Q4 2020 ISK 526 million
Main results
- Margin from sales of goods and services was ISK 5,288 million compared to ISK 5,273 million in Q4 2019, increase of 0.3%.
- EBITDA ISK 1,746 million compared to ISK 1,766 million in Q4 2019, decrease of 1.1%.
- Decline in results is related to COVID-19 restrictions enforced beginning Q4 2020.
- Gross margin from sales 22.8% in Q4 2020 compared to 24.8% in Q4 2019.
- Gross margin from sales 24% in 2020 compared to 23.8% in 2019.
- Operating expenses related to COVID19 was 153 million in Q4 2020 and 394 million in 2020.
- Equity ISK 29,784 million and equity ratio 35.7% compared to 35.3% at the end of 2019.
- Net interest-bearing debt without lease liabilities ISK 29,986 million compared to ISK 28,011 million at the end of 2019.
