 

Chairman of the Board at Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of buy options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 18:15  |  33   |   |   

 

Press release
24 February 2021, 18:15

Chairman of the Board at Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of buy options

Sdiptech's Chairman of the Board Jan Samuelson has acquired 90,000 shares in Sdiptech AB in connection with the exercise of buy options from Serendipity Group AB.

Sdiptech has been informed that Jan Samuelson has called for the exercise of buy options issued by Serendipity Group. The buy options acquired in 2018 give Jan Samuelson the right to buy 90,000 B-shares in Sdiptech from Serendipity Group.

As Serendipity Group does not currently own any shares in Sdiptech, the company acquires the corresponding number of shares from its owners, Ashkan Pouya and Saeid Esmaeilzadeh via companies, who thereby reduce their holdings in Sdiptech by 45,000 shares each.

Jan Samuelson is also relocating 45,000 shares from his current holding from a depot in his own name, to his company Independia AB.

The transactions above do not entail any dilution for Sdiptech's shareholders and do not require any additional costs for Sdiptech.

Summary:

  • Jan Samuelson exercises 90,000 call options from Serendipity Group AB, and thereby increasing his holding in Sdiptech AB by 90,000 B-shares.
  • Ashkan Pouya and Saied Esmaeilzadeh sell 45,000 shares each via companies, a total of 90,000, to Serendipity Group AB, which in turn is sold to Jan Samuelson upon exercise of options.
  • Jan Samuelson relocates 45,000 shares of his current holding from a depot in his own name, to his company Independia AB.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com
My Lundberg, IR & Sustainability Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com  

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in
urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs.
The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 24 February 2021 at 18:15 CET.


 

 

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chairman of the Board at Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of buy options   Press release 24 February 2021, 18:15 Chairman of the Board at Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of buy options Sdiptech's Chairman of the Board Jan Samuelson has acquired 90,000 shares in Sdiptech AB in connection …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Sdiptech sums up the transactions from 19 February and updates margin guidance
19.02.21
Sdiptech acquires Rolec Services Ltd and One Stop Europe Ltd
19.02.21
Sdiptech divests the Swedish elevator business
19.02.21
Sdiptech divest Tello Service Partner AB
11.02.21
Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes year-end report 2020
29.01.21
Invitation to presentation of Sdiptech AB's Year-End Report 2020