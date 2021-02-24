Chairman of the Board at Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of buy options

Sdiptech's Chairman of the Board Jan Samuelson has acquired 90,000 shares in Sdiptech AB in connection with the exercise of buy options from Serendipity Group AB.

Sdiptech has been informed that Jan Samuelson has called for the exercise of buy options issued by Serendipity Group. The buy options acquired in 2018 give Jan Samuelson the right to buy 90,000 B-shares in Sdiptech from Serendipity Group.

As Serendipity Group does not currently own any shares in Sdiptech, the company acquires the corresponding number of shares from its owners, Ashkan Pouya and Saeid Esmaeilzadeh via companies, who thereby reduce their holdings in Sdiptech by 45,000 shares each.

Jan Samuelson is also relocating 45,000 shares from his current holding from a depot in his own name, to his company Independia AB.

The transactions above do not entail any dilution for Sdiptech's shareholders and do not require any additional costs for Sdiptech.

Summary:

Jan Samuelson exercises 90,000 call options from Serendipity Group AB, and thereby increasing his holding in Sdiptech AB by 90,000 B-shares.

Ashkan Pouya and Saied Esmaeilzadeh sell 45,000 shares each via companies, a total of 90,000, to Serendipity Group AB, which in turn is sold to Jan Samuelson upon exercise of options.

Jan Samuelson relocates 45,000 shares of his current holding from a depot in his own name, to his company Independia AB.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & Sustainability Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 24 February 2021 at 18:15 CET.





