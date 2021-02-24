Sýn hf. A turnaround year Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.02.2021, 18:16 | 45 | 0 | 0 24.02.2021, 18:16 | Sýn hf.’s Consolidated Financial Statement for the year 2020 was approved by the board on February 24th, 2021. Main results: Revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020 amounted to ISK 5,413 million, an increase by ISK 478 million compared to the same period in 2019. Revenue in the year 2020 increased by ISK 975 million between years, or 4.9%. COVID-19 has had a considerable impact on both roaming- and advertising revenues in the year

EBITDA for Q4 amounted to ISK 1,427 million, compared to ISK 1,409 million Q4 2019. The EBITDA margin was 26.4% in Q4 of 2020 compared to 28.6% in Q4 2019. EBITDA for the year 2020 was ISK 5,739 million, an increase of ISK 230 million from 2019. EBITDA margin was 27.6% for 2020 compared to 27.8% in 2019

Loss in Q4 of 2020 amounted to ISK 3 million, compared to a loss of ISK 2,132 million in the same quarter last year. Loss in the year 2020 amounted to ISK 405 million compared to a loss of ISK 1,748 million in the year 2019. Sales profit of the Faroese subsidiary P/F Hey amounting to ISK 872 million is included in net financial expense for the year 2019. An impairment of goodwill amounting to ISK 2,452 million is included in the Q4 2019 loss.

Cash flow from operations in Q4 amounted to ISK 2,051 million compared to ISK 1,953 million in the same period in 2019, an increase by 5%. Cash flow from operations in the year 2020 amounted to ISK 5,912 million compared to ISK 5,377 million in 2019, an increase of 10%.

Total investments for the year 2020 amounted to ISK 3,516 million, thereof ISK 1,049 million in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (excluding broadcasting license rights) and ISK 2,511 million in broadcasting license rights. Payment amounted to ISK 100 million and dividend received amounted to ISK 144 million for business combination.

Negative cash flow from financial activities in the year 2020 amounted to ISK 2,238 million compared to ISK 380 million in 2019 which is an increase of ISK 1,858 million.

The Company’s equity ratio was 27.8% at the end of 2020.

Management estimates that the pandemic will continue to affect the Company's operations, mainly on roaming revenue and exchange rate, but it is expected that negative effects will be reduced as the year progresses. Work will continue in line with the firm’s strategy, which was set in the summer of 2019, with an emphasis on simplifying operations, increasing automation and have a stronger and clearer product range.

Management´s on going goal is to increase EBITDA margin in the year 2021. Investment in fixed and intangible assets (excluding broadcasting license rights) is estimated to be in the range of ISK 1,000-1,500 million. Heiðar Guðjónsson, CEO: Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Syn hf. Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer