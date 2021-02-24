 

MGE Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter Earnings

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

MGE Energy’s GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings for the full year of 2020 were $92.4 million, or $2.60 per share, compared to $86.9 million, or $2.51 per share, for the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to AFUDC equity earned from the construction of Two Creeks and Badger Hollow I and II and savings in operating and maintenance costs. AFUDC equity for the Two Creeks and Badger Hollow I and II solar projects increased $3.3 million compared to the same period in the prior year.

The Two Creeks and Badger Hollow solar projects will provide Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) electric customers with renewable energy, advancing the company’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon electricity for all customers by 2050. A foundational objective in MGE’s ongoing transition toward deep decarbonization is ensuring all customers benefit from new technologies and greater sustainability. In early February, MGE announced a plan to retire the coal-fired Columbia Energy Center near Portage, Wis. MGE is a minority owner of the plant, which is co-owned by Alliant Energy and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group. Subject to regulatory approvals, the co-owners intend to retire Unit 1 by the end of 2023 and Unit 2 by the end of 2024. The plan represents another step in MGE's ongoing transition toward greater use of clean energy sources and deep carbon reductions.

COVID-19 and associated governmental regulations led to a reduction of retail sales and negatively impacted electric earnings in 2020. Electric commercial retail sales dropped approximately 7% in 2020 compared to the prior year. However, ongoing remote work arrangements contributed to higher electric residential sales, which partially mitigated the impact of COVID-19. Electric residential sales increased by approximately 6% compared to 2019.

MGE Energy's GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $15.8 million, or 44 cents per share, compared to $16.7 million, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, electric net income decreased $1.3 million compared to the same period in the prior year. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower electric retail sales.

COVID-19 and associated governmental regulations led to a reduction of electric retail sales and negatively impacted electric earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020. Electric commercial retail sales dropped approximately 7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. Ongoing remote work arrangements partially contributed to an increase in electric residential sales of approximately 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The negative impact on sales due to COVID-19 was partially mitigated by AFUDC equity earned from the construction of solar projects.

