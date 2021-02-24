 

EssilorLuxottica EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors proposes nominees to the new board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 18:45  |  29   |   |   

EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors proposes nominees to the new board

Charenton-le-Pont, France (February 24, 2021 – 6:45pm) – During its meeting today, the EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors decided to propose the nomination of the following individuals to compose its future board:

  • Mr. Leonardo Del Vecchio, as non-independent director
  • Mr. Francesco Milleri, as non-independent director
  • Mr. Paul du Saillant, as non-independent director
  • Mr. Romolo Bardin, as non-independent director
  • Ms. Juliette Favre, as non-independent director
  • Mr. Jean-Luc Biamonti, as independent director
  • Ms. Marie-Christine Coisne, as independent director
  • Mr. José Gonzalo, as independent director
  • Ms. Swati Piramal, as independent director
  • Ms. Cristina Scocchia, as independent director
  • Ms. Nathalie von Siemens, as independent director
  • Mr. Andrea Zappia, as independent director

Resolutions will be submitted to shareholders’ vote at the Company’s 2021 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting. Any other resolutions will be decided upon during a meeting of the Board of Directors to be held in March.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu EssilorLuxottica!
Short
Basispreis 147,02€
Hebel 11,52
Ask 1,11
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 119,31€
Hebel 7,79
Ask 1,83
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The mandates of the directors representing employees, Ms. Delphine Zablocki and Mr. Léonel Pereira Ascencao, will expire on September 20, 2021 and are not up for immediate renewal.

We are very pleased to be able to put forward such remarkable candidates today, who stand out for their vast experience, extensive business acumen and established reputations gained throughout their respective careers serving as executives or board members of leading global companies across geographies and industries. Among them, we also welcome candidates who are both eminent executives as well as members of three important entrepreneurial families. We are fully confident in all of the candidates’ ability to make significant positive contributions to further accelerating the integration and ensuring the continued success of the Company,” commented Leonardo Del Vecchio and Hubert Sagnières, respectively Chairman and Vice Chairman of EssilorLuxottica.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.
The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.
Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

EssilorLuxottica Investor Relations
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 42 16
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4870
E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com 		EssilorLuxottica Corporate Communications
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 45 02
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4470
E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors proposes nominees to the new board EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors proposes nominees to the new board Charenton-le-Pont, France (February 24, 2021 – 6:45pm) – During its meeting today, the EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors decided to propose the nomination of the following …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21
18.02.21
Deutsche Brillen weniger gefragt
13.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 06/21
12.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt EssilorLuxottica auf 'Buy'
11.02.21
RBC belässt EssilorLuxottica auf 'Outperform'
05.02.21
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of January 31, 2021
03.02.21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica and CooperCompanies Announce Joint Venture for Acquisition of SightGlass Vision