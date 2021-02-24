As part of Walgreens ongoing efforts to increase access to COVID-19 testing in communities across the U.S., the company announced today it has entered into an agreement with Labcorp to sell Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits over-the-counter in up to 6,000 Walgreens stores nationwide beginning in spring of this year. Walgreens is making significant strides to increase on-site testing capacity at more than 5,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations by April 1, with more than half of sites located in socially vulnerable areas.

Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter at Stores Nationwide (Photo: Business Wire)

This kit will be Walgreens first over-the-counter COVID-19 testing option available for purchase in-store and is aimed to address stores that do not currently have testing available on-site. This builds upon Walgreens and Labcorp’s recent announcement of Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit availability on Walgreens Find Care, a digital health platform available on the Walgreens app and Walgreens.com. The addition of this over-the-counter collection kit in-store will help to ensure customers have access to testing solutions when and how they need it – at-home, in-store or at one of Walgreens’ other conveniently located testing sites.

“Increasing access to COVID-19 testing continues to be a priority for Walgreens. Working with Labcorp, we can now offer testing solutions at a majority of Walgreens locations nationwide,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “This is another example of the power of innovative collaboration to drive greater access to care and products, and we look forward to continuing to work with Labcorp to provide health products and services to our communities.”

“Labcorp is pleased to extend our strategic collaboration with Walgreens to now include over-the-counter sale of Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit,” said Brian Caveney, M.D., chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics. “This is yet another convenient way for consumers to learn if they are infected with COVID-19, which can help communities continue the fight against this global pandemic.”