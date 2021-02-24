Xcel Energy Announces 2030 Clean Energy Plan to Reduce Carbon Emissions 85%

Xcel Energy – Colorado today announced the details of its upcoming Clean Energy Plan today that will deliver its customers an estimated 85% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030. The plan will result in greater reductions than required by Colorado law and will double renewable energy and battery storage on the Xcel Energy Colorado system, providing customers with electricity derived from approximately 80% renewable sources while maintaining affordable and reliable energy service.

