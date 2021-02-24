Xcel Energy Announces 2030 Clean Energy Plan to Reduce Carbon Emissions 85%
Xcel Energy – Colorado today announced the details of its upcoming Clean Energy Plan today that will deliver its customers an estimated 85% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030. The plan will result in greater reductions than required by Colorado law and will double renewable energy and battery storage on the Xcel Energy Colorado system, providing customers with electricity derived from approximately 80% renewable sources while maintaining affordable and reliable energy service.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005742/en/
In 2018, Xcel Energy became the first utility in the nation to announce a vision of a carbon-free electricity system by 2050. This announcement continues not only the company’s vision to lead the clean energy transition, but also presents a balanced, diversified portfolio of energy sources to maintain reliability and affordability while supporting communities as we work together to meet Colorado’s carbon-reduction goals and evolving energy needs. Highlights of the plan include:
- Adds approximately 5,500 MW of new wind, solar generation and battery storage;
- Significantly reduces coal plant operations by 2030 and retires or repowers all remaining coal units by 2040;
- Building upon successful customer focused energy-efficiency programs, distributed generation opportunities, and demand response options to manage energy load;
- Ensuring grid stability and reliability with flexible resources capable of operating around renewable resources as well as during times of extreme heat or cold;
- Creating a workforce and community transition plan, building upon the utility’s experience leading clean energy transitions across its service area; and
- Evaluating transmission infrastructure in the state to improve the reliability and flexibility of the system and reduce the cost of the renewable energy additions contemplated by this plan.
Xcel Energy’s Colorado customers’ electricity bills are already among the lowest in the nation, and this balanced energy plan will continue to keep bills low. The plan is estimated to result in customer bill increases at or below the rate of inflation.
0 Kommentare