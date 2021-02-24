 

Schneider celebrates 30 years of Intermodal

The transportation and logistics company has spent decades embracing the innovative, sustainable shipping model

Green Bay, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is celebrating a major milestone, the 30th anniversary of its intermodal service offering.

In 1991, Schneider saw a need to give customers more options and opportunities to move freight and launched its intermodal service offering. With one route from Chicago to Los Angeles, Schneider combined hauling freight over the road and by rail. 

Schneider and its customers quickly saw the benefits to intermodal shipping, and the service offering grew exponentially. Schneider’s intermodal network now has over 45 ramps with major railroads connecting intermodal containers across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Intermodal has also opened a new wave of opportunities and innovations that Schneider continues to invest in. The company has approximately 22,300 intermodal containers and 20,600 intermodal chassis.

“Thirty years ago, we chose to embrace change and deliver a better economic value for our customers by converting to intermodal,” said Mark Rourke, Schneider president and CEO. “Today, we are a top intermodal provider, and I believe our best days are still in front of us as more and more customers look to transportation solutions that are environmentally friendly.”

Intermodal transportation is a sustainable shipping option that uses less fuel and contributes much lower emissions, helping companies reduce their carbon footprint. It is also one of several benefits to intermodal shipping including larger capacity to ship more products in a cost-effective manner. With intermodal the supply chain keeps moving at the Canadian and Mexico borders. Schneider containers pre-clear customs, giving non-stop, truck-like service and reliable capacity to cross-border shippers.

“Schneider's intermodal business innovated and evolved to meet the needs of our customers,” said Jim Filter, Schneider senior vice president, Intermodal Operations. “We reached this significant milestone because of the impact and success of an incredibly talented team of people. We are proud and look forward to more achievements to come.”  

Intermodal shows the company’s commitment to providing the supply chain resources their customers need to ship their products quickly, efficiently and sustainably.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Note to the media: A photo of a Schneider Intermodal truck is attached.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead. 

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

CONTACT: Kara Leiterman
Schneider
920-370-7188
leitermank@schneider.com



