Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Investigation

On February 19, 2021, post-market, Ebix revealed that its independent auditor, RSM US LLP (“RSM”), had resigned “as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020” related to the Company’s gift card business in India. RSM had also stated that there was a material weakness related to Ebix’s failure to design controls “over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement.” In addition, Ebix and RSM disagreed over the accounting treatment of $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel in December 2020. On this news, Ebix’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 22, 2021.

