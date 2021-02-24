 

CrossFirst Bank Welcomes Jana Merfen as Chief Technology Officer

CrossFirst Bank, the primary subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), has announced Jana Merfen as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) reporting to Mike Maddox, President & CEO, CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. and CrossFirst Bank.

The addition of Mrs. Merfen aligns with the Bank’s strategic vision to leverage its size and strength to embrace new technologies, enhance existing technology, and continue its investment in innovative products and services to meet and exceed its clients’ needs.

In this new role, Mrs. Merfen will be responsible for leading enterprise technology strategies and services for the Bank, including infrastructure, application development and service management.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jana to our team,” Mr. Maddox said. “Jana is an impressive leader on the forefront of technology in the financial services industry. Her strategic expertise, as well as her commendable track record in driving operational excellence and innovation, will undoubtedly further our ability to provide extraordinary service for our clients.”

Mrs. Merfen previously served as the Chief Information Officer for Dickinson Financial Corporation for nearly four years. Before that, she held multiple roles at Community America Credit Union that included the Director of Information Services and Enterprise Project Management Office (EPMO) and the Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Business Process Operations.

The addition of Mrs. Merfen to the Bank’s executive leadership team is a positive stride for female leaders in the financial services industry.

“I am honored to join CrossFirst Bank and to work with such a tremendous team,” Mrs. Merfen said. “The Bank’s commitment to innovation and growth aligns with my goals and expertise to provide strategic leadership in the rapidly changing landscape of our industry.”

Mrs. Merfen was recognized in 2018 as one of Ingram’s “40 Under 40” for her leadership acumen, industry involvement and philanthropic board contribution. She is an executive board member for Kansas City Community Gardens and serves on the advisory board for WIN for KC.

An early adopter of emerging technologies, Mrs. Merfen draws upon her knowledge of innovative technologies, operational excellence, and digital transformation to drive financial results, customer experience and enterprise value. She has a B.S. in Accounting from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has eight full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.



