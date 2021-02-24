 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Investigation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 20:50  |  32   |   |   

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ("Brainstorm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BCLI). Investors who purchased Brainstorm securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bcli.

The investigation concerns whether Brainstorm and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2021, Brainstorm issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that it recently met with senior leadership from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and received FDA feedback on a high-level data summary from the NurOwn (autologous MSC-NTF cells) ALS Phase 3 clinical trial. The FDA concluded from their initial review that the current level of clinical data does not provide the threshold of substantial evidence that FDA is seeking to support a Biologics License Application (BLA).” The press release quoted Brainstorm’s Chief Executive Officer, Chaim Lebovits, as stating that “Brainstorm will first consult with principal investigators, ALS experts, expert statisticians, regulatory advisors, and ALS advocacy groups to assess the benefit/risk of a BLA submission before making a final decision[.]” On this news, Brainstorm’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 22, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Brainstorm shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bcli. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BRAINSTORM CELL Therapeutics Inc - Stammzelltherapien zur Linderung neurodegenerativer Störungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Investigation Attorney Advertising- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ("Brainstorm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BCLI). Investors who purchased Brainstorm securities are …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
14
BRAINSTORM CELL Therapeutics Inc - Stammzelltherapien zur Linderung neurodegenerativer Störungen