Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-741
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting
of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1 billion in K Certificates (K-741 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about March 4, 2021.
K-741 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$26.168
|4.21
|S+4
|0.6020%
|0.5935%
|$99.9980
|A-2
|$914.820
|6.73
|S+11
|1.6030%
|1.1269%
|$102.9951
|A-M
|$107.703
|6.81
|S+16
|1.1990%
|1.1899%
|$99.9991
|X-1
|$940.988
|6.32
|T+70
|0.6577%
|1.5665%
|$3.5484
|X-AM
|Non-Offered
|X-3
|$85.030
|6.56
|T+225
|2.5328%
|3.1638%
|$14.5279
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC
- Co-Managers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.
Related Links
- The K-741 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/k741oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
- Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages
- More information about Class A-M and Class XAM
The K-741 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K741 Mortgage Trust (K-741 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-741 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-741 Certificates.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare