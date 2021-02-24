Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-741

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1 billion in K Certificates (K-741 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about March 4, 2021.

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $26.168 4.21 S+4 0.6020% 0.5935% $99.9980 A-2 $914.820 6.73 S+11 1.6030% 1.1269% $102.9951 A-M $107.703 6.81 S+16 1.1990% 1.1899% $99.9991 X-1 $940.988 6.32 T+70 0.6577% 1.5665% $3.5484 X-AM Non-Offered X-3 $85.030 6.56 T+225 2.5328% 3.1638% $14.5279

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC

Co-Managers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.

The K-741 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K741 Mortgage Trust (K-741 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-741 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-741 Certificates.