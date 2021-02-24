 

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 21:33  |  43   |   |   

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Chief Operating Officer and President of Contract Services Nick Hobbs and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance John Kuhlow will address the Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference at 8:20 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Interested investors not attending the conference may listen to the presentation via a webcast found on the newsroom section of J.B. Hunt’s website at www.jbhunt.com. A link to the replay will be also be available following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Chief Operating Officer and President of Contract Services Nick Hobbs and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance John Kuhlow will address the Raymond James 2021 Institutional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference