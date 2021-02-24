 

Intuit CEO Michelle Clatterbuck to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 22:00  |  29   |   |   

Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer of Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Mar 2.

The presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intuit!
Long
Basispreis 351,76€
Hebel 8,70
Ask 0,51
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 440,45€
Hebel 8,70
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

ABOUT INTUIT: Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving millions of customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mint, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper and we work tirelessly to find new, innovative ways to deliver on this belief. Please visit us for the latest news and information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intuit CEO Michelle Clatterbuck to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology Virtual Conference Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer of Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Mar 2. The presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time) and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Intuit Reports Second Quarter Results and Reiterates Full Year Guidance; Small Business Online Ecosystem Revenue Grew 22 Percent
22.02.21
Intuit TurboTax Helps Canadians in Need of Help This Tax Season With Little Lifts Campaign
16.02.21
Intuit TurboTax Launches #LeadingConEducación, A Multi-Year Educational Program
11.02.21
Credit Karma Brings Credit Karma Money to the Masses With TurboTax Integration, Its First With Intuit
11.02.21
Trendfolger Michael Proffe: Megatrend Software - Adobe und Intuit nicht zu stoppen?
09.02.21
Intuit Adjusts Second Quarter Outlook Reflecting the Impact of a Late Opening to the Tax Season; Reiterates Full-Year Guidance
03.02.21
TurboTax Launches 2021 Integrated Marketing Communication Program to Empower and Educate the Latino Community this Tax Season
02.02.21
Intuit Partners with Octopus Energy to Provide Renewable Options to UK QuickBooks Employees & Customers
01.02.21
Intuit QuickBooks Capital to Help Small Businesses Access Additional PPP Loans as SBA-Approved Lender
28.01.21
Intuit to Announce Second-quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Feb. 23

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
19
Intuit - Financial SaaS