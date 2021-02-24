Intuit CEO Michelle Clatterbuck to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology Virtual Conference

Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer of Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Mar 2.

The presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.