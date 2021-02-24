 

Limestone Bank Joins Effort to Fund Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center

Limestone Bank joined nine community banks in a collaborative effort to secure the final funding necessary for the Louisville Urban League’s newest community investment project, the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center. As part of its commitment to strengthening Louisville, a group of community banks led by Republic Bank and including: Limestone Bank, Central Bank, Commonwealth Bank, L&N Federal Credit Union, Liberty Bank, Stock Yards Bank, WesBanco Bank and Wilson & Muir Bank worked together in support of this project. The loan allowed Louisville Urban League to fill the $10 million funding gap needed to complete the recently opened West Louisville facility.

Limestone Bank would like to congratulate the Louisville Urban League on this historic effort to bring necessary and impactful economic development to Louisville’s west end. “It is an honor to support Louisville Urban League’s continued dedication to the community and its relentless efforts to make a meaningful long-term impact in Louisville’s west end,” said John T. Taylor, President and CEO of Limestone Bank.

The 24-acre campus and state-of-the-art track and field facility located at the corner of 30th and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard opened on February 15th of this year.

For more information, please contact Morgan Tiemann at MTiemann@LimestoneBank.com.

About Limestone Bank, Inc.

Limestone Bank is a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank, wholly owned by Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) which operates banking centers in 14 counties throughout the Commonwealth. The Bank’s markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry and extend south along the Interstate 65 corridor. The Bank serves south central, southern, and western Kentucky from banking centers in Barren, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Ohio, and Warren counties. The Bank also has banking centers in Lexington, Kentucky, the second largest city in the state, and Frankfort, Kentucky, the state capital. Limestone Bank is a traditional community bank with a wide range of personal and commercial banking products and services.



