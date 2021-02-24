Limestone Bank Joins Effort to Fund Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center

Limestone Bank joined nine community banks in a collaborative effort to secure the final funding necessary for the Louisville Urban League’s newest community investment project, the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center. As part of its commitment to strengthening Louisville, a group of community banks led by Republic Bank and including: Limestone Bank, Central Bank, Commonwealth Bank, L&N Federal Credit Union, Liberty Bank, Stock Yards Bank, WesBanco Bank and Wilson & Muir Bank worked together in support of this project. The loan allowed Louisville Urban League to fill the $10 million funding gap needed to complete the recently opened West Louisville facility.

Limestone Bank would like to congratulate the Louisville Urban League on this historic effort to bring necessary and impactful economic development to Louisville’s west end. “It is an honor to support Louisville Urban League’s continued dedication to the community and its relentless efforts to make a meaningful long-term impact in Louisville’s west end,” said John T. Taylor, President and CEO of Limestone Bank.