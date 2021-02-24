 

Prime Dividend Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. ("the Company") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended November 30, 2020 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.primedividend.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.primedividend.com.


