GigCapital Global Sponsored SPAC GigCapital2 Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Extension to June 10, 2021

This special meeting of stockholders to vote upon the extension amendment will be held virtually on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:00 am Pacific Time.

GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX), a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) corporation, encourages its stockholders to vote in favor of the proposal to extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from March 10, 2021 to June 10, 2021.

The purpose of the extension amendment is to allow GigCapital2 more time to complete its previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC. Stockholders are not being asked to vote on the proposed business combinations at this time.

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held, and GigCapital2 requests the prompt submission of votes. GigCapital2 has made arrangements for stockholders to vote online, by telephone, or by mail, simply by following the instructions on their provided proxy card.

If stockholders have any questions or need assistance please call GigCapital2’s proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc., at (800) 322-2885.

