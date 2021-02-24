Starbucks to Webcast 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The meeting, which will be held in a virtual format, can be accessed on the company’s website at http://investor.starbucks.com. The meeting is expected to last two hours.

As described in the company’s proxy materials, you are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on January 8, 2021, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To vote at the virtual meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received.