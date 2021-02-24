 

Brigham Minerals, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jon-Al Duplantier to the Board of Directors

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals,” “Brigham,” or the “Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, today announces the appointment of a new independent director, Jon-Al Duplantier, to the Company’s Board of Directors effective February 19, 2021.

Bud M. (“Bud”) Brigham, Executive Chairman commented, “I am extremely excited to announce the appointment of Jon-Al to our Board of Directors. Jon-Al brings an oil field service perspective to the Board as well as a tremendous background working in complex regulatory environments across the globe. With his extensive experience, we believe Jon-Al will provide an immediate impact to furthering our goal of becoming the preeminent mineral acquisition company in the United States.”

Mr. Duplantier is a director of AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA) and also a director and member of the Audit Committee of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX). Jon-Al recently retired as Parker Drilling Company’s (“Parker”) President, Rental Tools & Well Services and prior to that was Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel. Prior to Parker, Mr. Duplantier worked at ConocoPhillips for 14 years with positions across the globe including Indonesia and the UAE. Mr. Duplantier earned his Juris Doctor Degree from Louisiana State University and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Grambling State University.

Robert M. (“Rob”) Roosa, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Jon-Al will provide a unique blend of operational, legal and strategic planning experience. His extensive leadership experience gained through industry volatility will help ensure Brigham remains focused on driving value creation throughout cycles. We are excited about Jon-Al’s appointment to the Board and the entire Board looks forward to working with him as we execute upon our strategic vision.”

ABOUT BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas, based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.

