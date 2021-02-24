Whiting Petroleum Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results

On September 1, 2020 (the “Emergence Date”) the Company emerged from voluntary bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. Beginning on the Emergence Date, the Company applied fresh start accounting, which resulted in a new basis of accounting, and became a new entity for financial reporting purposes. As a result of the application of fresh start accounting and the effects of the implementation of the Company’s chapter 11 plan of reorganization, the consolidated financial statements after September 1, 2020 are not comparable with the consolidated financial statements on or prior to that date. References to “Successor” refer to the Whiting entity after emergence from bankruptcy on the Emergence Date. References to “Predecessor” refer to the Whiting entity prior to emergence from bankruptcy. References to “Successor Period” refer to the period from September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. References to “Current Predecessor YTD Period” refer to the period from January 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020.

Although GAAP requires that the Company report on results for the Successor Period and Current Predecessor YTD Period separately, our operating results are discussed below for the year ended December 31, 2020 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor and Successor periods in order to provide the most meaningful comparison of our current results to prior periods.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $168 million to $212 million when comparing to the fourth quarter of 2019. A decrease in total production, which was primarily due to reduced development activity during 2020, accounted for approximately $114 million of the change in revenue. Lower commodity prices realized accounted for the remaining $54 million decrease in revenue between periods.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share, as compared to a net loss of $147 million, or $1.62 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $56 million or $1.46 per share. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share represent net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, respectively, as determined under U.S. GAAP excluding the effects of non-cash gains and losses on derivative instruments, property impairments, gains and losses on asset sales and gains and losses on extinguishment of debt as applicable.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $120 million compared to $241 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX for the full-year of 2020 was $382 million compared to $979 million for the full-year of 2019. The Company’s revenues and EBITDAX for 2020 were similarly affected by lower production volumes due to reduced development activity during the year in response to the prevailing commodity price environment. This depressed commodity price environment also directly affected the Company’s results with lower prices received for its products. These effects were partially offset by reduced general and administrative expenses and DD&A primarily due to cost control measures implemented by the Company and its reorganization under bankruptcy. Select operating statistics are presented in the following tables:

Selected Operating and Financial Statistics

Successor Predecessor Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Selected operating statistics: Production Oil (MBbl) 5,110 7,376 NGLs (MBbl) 1,546 1,886 Natural gas (MMcf) 10,709 12,316 Total production (MBOE) 8,441 11,315 Average prices Oil (per Bbl): Price received $ 37.89 $ 48.67 Effect of crude oil hedging (1) (0.55 ) 1.36 Realized price (2) $ 37.34 $ 50.03 Weighted average NYMEX price (per Bbl) (3) $ 42.59 $ 56.93 NGLs (per Bbl): Realized price $ 6.88 $ 8.79 Natural gas (per Mcf): Price received $ 0.75 $ 0.41 Effect of natural gas hedging (4) (0.20 ) - Realized price $ 0.55 $ 0.41 Weighted average NYMEX price (per MMBtu) (3) $ 2.51 $ 2.44 Selected operating metrics Sales price, net of hedging ($ per BOE) $ 24.56 $ 34.53 Lease operating ($ per BOE) 6.57 6.37 Transportation, gathering, compression and other ($ per BOE) 0.72 0.91 Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per BOE) 6.80 18.06 General and administrative ($ per BOE) 1.35 3.11 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue) 9 % 9 %

__________ (1) Whiting paid $3 million and received $10 million in pre-tax cash settlements on crude oil hedges during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release. (2) Whiting’s price received for oil was reduced by $2.43 per Bbl during the three months ended December 31, 2019 due to deficiency payments under a contract in the Company’s Redtail field. This contract ended in April 2020. (3) Average NYMEX prices weighted for monthly production volumes. (4) Whiting paid $2 million in pre-tax cash settlements on natural gas hedges during the three months ended December 31, 2020. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Predecessor Four Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Eight Months

Ended

August 31,

2020 Combined

Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Selected operating statistics: Production Oil (MBbl) 6,857 15,273 22,130 29,811 NGLs (MBbl) 2,104 4,522 6,626 7,596 Natural gas (MMcf) 14,340 29,667 44,007 50,483 Total production (MBOE) 11,351 24,740 36,091 45,820 Average prices Oil (per Bbl): Price received $ 37.05 $ 28.86 $ 31.40 $ 50.06 Effect of crude oil hedging (1) (0.34 ) 3.00 1.96 0.83 Realized price (2) $ 36.71 $ 31.86 $ 33.36 $ 50.89 Weighted average NYMEX price (per Bbl) (3) $ 41.84 $ 38.23 $ 39.35 $ 56.97 NGLs (per Bbl): Realized price $ 5.90 $ 4.45 $ 4.91 $ 6.76 Natural gas (per Mcf): Price received $ 0.48 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.57 Effect of natural gas hedging (4) (0.11 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) - Realized price $ 0.37 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.57 Weighted average NYMEX price (per MMBtu) (3) $ 2.44 $ 1.76 $ 1.98 $ 2.58 Selected operating metrics Sales price, net of hedging ($ per BOE) $ 23.74 $ 20.39 $ 21.44 $ 34.86 Lease operating ($ per BOE) 6.52 6.40 6.43 7.17 Transportation, gathering, compression and other ($ per BOE) 0.71 0.90 0.84 0.93 Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per BOE) 6.83 13.69 11.53 17.82 General and administrative ($ per BOE) 1.91 3.71 3.15 2.89 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue) 9 % 9 % 9 % 9 %

____________ (1) Whiting received $43 million and $25 million in pre-tax cash settlements on crude oil hedges during the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release. (2) Whiting’s realized oil prices were reduced by $2.14 per Bbl during the year December 31, 2019, due to deficiency payments under a contract in the Company’s Redtail field. This contract ended in April 2020. (3) Average NYMEX prices weighted for monthly production volumes. (4) Whiting paid $2 million in pre-tax cash settlements on natural gas hedges during the year ended December 31, 2020. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a $750 million revolving credit facility with borrowings of $360 million and letters of credit of $2 million outstanding. The resulting total availability of $388 million along with $26 million in unrestricted cash resulted in total liquidity of $414 million. The Company has continued to pay down its revolver facility, with outstanding borrowings estimated to be $275 million as of February 28, 2021. Since emergence from bankruptcy on September 1, 2020, the Company is estimated to have reduced its outstanding borrowings on its revolver facility by approximately $150 million as of February 28, 2021. Whiting expects to continue to fund its operations fully within operating cash flow while reducing its debt through at least 2021.

Commodity Price Hedging

Whiting currently has approximately 70% of its forecasted crude oil production and 75% of its natural gas production hedged for 2021. The Company uses commodity hedges in order to reduce the effects of commodity price volatility and to adhere to the requirements of its credit facility. The following table summarizes Whiting’s hedging positions as of February 24, 2021:

Weighted Average Prices Settlement Period Index Derivative Instrument Total Volumes Units Swap Price Floor Ceiling Crude Oil 2021(1) NYMEX WTI Fixed Price Swaps 5,523 MBbl $44.36 - - 2021(1) NYMEX WTI Two-way Collars 6,212 MBbl - $38.86 $47.09 2022 NYMEX WTI Fixed Price Swaps 630 MBbl $54.30 - - 2022 NYMEX WTI Two-way Collars 8,460 MBbl - $41.95 $52.35 2023(2) NYMEX WTI Two-way Collars 1,980 MBbl - $45.77 $56.01 Total 22,805 Natural Gas 2021(3) NYMEX Henry Hub Fixed Price Swaps 16,290 BBtu $2.80 - - 2021(3) NYMEX Henry Hub Two-way Collars 9,180 BBtu - $2.60 $2.79 2022 NYMEX Henry Hub Fixed Price Swaps 3,390 BBtu $2.65 - - 2022 NYMEX Henry Hub Two-way Collars 10,720 BBtu - $2.35 $2.85 2023(2) NYMEX Henry Hub Two-way Collars 1,800 BBtu - $2.60 $3.05 Total 41,380

____________ (1) Includes settlement periods of February through December 2021. (2) Includes settlement periods of January through March 2023. (3) Includes settlement periods of March through December 2021.

Outlook for Full-Year 2021

The following table summarizes the Company’s previously provided 2021 guidance, which was based on $45 WTI crude oil and remains unchanged:

Full-Year 2021 Guidance Production (MBOE per day) 82 - 88 Oil production (MBO per day) 48 - 52 Capital expenditures (MM) $ 228 - $ 252 Lease operating expense (MM) $ 220 - $ 245 General and administrative cash expense (MM) $ 48 - $ 52

The Company currently has one drilling rig operating in its Sanish Field in North Dakota as well as one completion crew operating in the Foreman Butte/Hidden Bench areas. With the previously announced development program the Company expected to generate in excess of $150 million of free cash flow. Anticipating commodity price fluctuation throughout the year and considering that oil revenue represents over 90% of Whiting’s revenues, the Company expects a $1 change in WTI to impact free cash flow by approximately $10 million, subject to the effect of hedges at certain prices.

Management Comment

Lynn A. Peterson, President and CEO of WLL commented, "2020 was a demanding year for the Company and its staff, as it managed through bankruptcy and the significant impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. As an organization, we had to change the way we operate, and the staff worked tirelessly through the year adapting to new work habits while facing the challenges that the pandemic caused in almost all aspects of life. For that I want to commend our employees for their efforts. The Company has made significant strides in driving down costs as evidenced by our previous operational release. We have attempted to right size the staff to the Company’s current activity levels and these efforts can be evidenced by the $71 million in net cash provided by operating activities and nearly $90 million of free cash flow during the fourth quarter of 2020. We believe Whiting exited the year well positioned financially and operationally with an exciting opportunity ahead of us to redefine how we fit within the energy sector.”

Selected Financial Data

For further information and discussion on the selected financial data below, please refer to Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Successor Predecessor Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Selected financial data: (In thousands, except per share data) Total operating revenues $ 212,274 $ 380,601 Total operating expenses 207,502 412,454 Total other expense, net 5,822 42,041 Net loss (1,197 ) (147,487 ) Per basic share (0.03 ) (1.62 ) Per diluted share (0.03 ) (1.62 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (1) 55,543 (20,414 ) Per basic share 1.46 (0.22 ) Per diluted share 1.46 (0.22 ) Adjusted EBITDAX (1) 119,825 240,872

____________ (1) Reconciliations of net loss to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDAX are included later in this news release.

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Predecessor Four Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Eight Months

Ended

August 31,

2020 Combined

Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Selected financial data: (In thousands, except per share data) Total operating revenues $ 273,358 $ 459,004 $ 732,362 $ 1,572,245 Total operating expenses 238,379 4,651,298 4,889,677 1,559,576 Total other (income) expense, net 7,944 (170,459 ) (162,515 ) 181,615 Net income (loss) 39,073 (3,965,461 ) (3,926,388 ) (241,166 ) Per basic share (1) 1.03 (43.37 ) (103.11 ) (2.64 ) Per diluted share (1) 1.03 (43.37 ) (103.11 ) (2.64 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (2) 63,794 (209,656 ) (145,862 ) (78,236 ) Per basic share (1) 1.68 (2.29 ) (3.83 ) (0.86 ) Per diluted share (1) 1.67 (2.29 ) (3.83 ) (0.86 ) Adjusted EBITDAX (2) 154,521 227,580 382,101 979,048

____________ (1) For the combined year ended December 31, 2020, the Company used the Successor’s basic and diluted weighted average share counts for the four months ended December 31, 2020 to calculate per share amounts. Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Operations presented later in this release for share counts used. (2) Reconciliations of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDAX are included later in this news release.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Successor Predecessor December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,607 $ 8,652 Restricted cash 2,760 - Accounts receivable trade, net 142,830 308,249 Prepaid expenses and other 19,224 14,082 Total current assets 190,421 330,983 Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method 1,812,601 12,812,007 Other property and equipment 74,064 178,689 Total property and equipment 1,886,665 12,990,696 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (73,869 ) (5,735,239 ) Total property and equipment, net 1,812,796 7,255,457 Other long-term assets 40,723 50,281 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,043,940 $ 7,636,721

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Successor Predecessor December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable trade $ 23,697 $ 80,100 Revenues and royalties payable 151,196 202,010 Accrued capital expenditures 20,155 64,263 Accrued liabilities and other 36,170 53,597 Accrued lease operating expenses 23,457 38,262 Accrued interest 476 53,928 Taxes payable 11,997 26,844 Derivative liabilities 49,485 10,285 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 5,361 21,125 Total current liabilities 321,994 550,414 Long-term debt 360,000 2,799,885 Asset retirement obligations 91,864 131,208 Operating lease obligations 17,415 31,722 Deferred income taxes - 73,593 Other long-term liabilities 23,863 24,928 Total liabilities 815,136 3,611,750 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Predecessor common stock, $0.001 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized; 91,743,571 issued and 91,326,469 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 - 92 Successor common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 38,051,125 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 38 - Additional paid-in capital 1,189,693 6,409,991 Accumulated earnings (deficit) 39,073 (2,385,112 ) Total equity 1,228,804 4,024,971 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 2,043,940 $ 7,636,721

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Successor Predecessor Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 OPERATING REVENUES Oil, NGL and natural gas sales $ 212,274 $ 380,601 OPERATING EXPENSES Lease operating expenses 55,455 72,043 Transportation, gathering, compression and other 6,058 10,293 Production and ad valorem taxes 18,242 35,416 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 57,392 204,322 Exploration and impairment 3,658 10,693 General and administrative 11,389 35,172 Derivative loss, net 55,308 46,338 Loss on sale of properties - 283 Amortization of deferred gain on sale - (2,106 ) Total operating expenses 207,502 412,454 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 4,772 (31,853 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (5,952 ) (45,773 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - 3,232 Interest income and other 130 500 Reorganization items, net - - Total other income (expense) (5,822 ) (42,041 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,050 ) (73,894 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE - Current 147 - Deferred - 73,593 Income tax expense 147 73,593 NET LOSS $ (1,197 ) $ (147,487 ) LOSS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (1.62 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (1.62 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 38,090 91,317 Diluted 38,090 91,317

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Predecessor Four Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Eight Months

Ended

August 31,

2020 Combined

Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 OPERATING REVENUES Oil, NGL and natural gas sales $ 273,358 $ 459,004 $ 732,362 $ 1,572,245 OPERATING EXPENSES Lease operating expenses 73,981 158,228 232,209 328,427 Transportation, gathering, compression and other 8,038 22,266 30,304 42,438 Production and ad valorem taxes 24,150 41,204 65,354 138,212 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 77,502 338,757 416,259 816,488 Exploration and impairment 7,865 4,184,830 4,192,695 54,738 General and administrative 21,734 91,816 113,550 132,609 Derivative (gain) loss, net 24,714 (181,614 ) (156,900 ) 53,769 Loss on sale of properties 395 927 1,322 1,964 Amortization of deferred gain on sale - (5,116 ) (5,116 ) (9,069 ) Total operating expenses 238,379 4,651,298 4,889,677 1,559,576 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 34,979 (4,192,294 ) (4,157,315 ) 12,669 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (8,080 ) (73,054 ) (81,134 ) (191,047 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - 25,883 25,883 7,830 Interest income and other 136 211 347 1,602 Reorganization items, net - 217,419 217,419 - Total other income (expense) (7,944 ) 170,459 162,515 (181,615 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 27,035 (4,021,835 ) (3,994,800 ) (168,946 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) Current 2,463 2,718 5,181 - Deferred (14,501 ) (59,092 ) (73,593 ) 72,220 Income tax expense (benefit) (12,038 ) (56,374 ) (68,412 ) 72,220 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 39,073 $ (3,965,461 ) $ (3,926,388 ) $ (241,166 ) INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 1.03 $ (43.37 ) $ (103.11 ) $ (2.64 ) Diluted $ 1.03 $ (43.37 ) $ (103.11 ) $ (2.64 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 38,080 91,423 38,080 91,285 Diluted 38,119 91,423 38,080 91,285

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share data) Successor Predecessor Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019 Net loss $ (1,197 ) $ (147,487 ) Adjustments: Amortization of deferred gain on sale - (2,106 ) Loss on sale of properties - 283 Impairment expense 3,233 2,137 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (3,232 ) Total measure of derivative loss reported under U.S. GAAP 55,308 46,338 Total net cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period (4,973 ) 10,060 Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1) 3,025 - Tax impact of basis difference for Whiting Canadian Holding Company ULC 147 73,593 Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 55,543 $ (20,414 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share, basic $ 1.46 $ (0.22 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 1.46 $ (0.22 )

____________ (1) Includes charges related to a legal settlement as well as third-party advisory and legal fees incurred after emerging from chapter 11 bankruptcy. (2) Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. Management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of Whiting’s fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that adjusted net income (loss) is widely used by professional research analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and many investors use the published research of industry research analysts in making investment decisions. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share data) Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Predecessor Four Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Eight Months

Ended

August 31,

2020 Combined

Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Net income (loss) $ 39,073 $ (3,965,461 ) $ (3,926,388 ) $ (241,166 ) Adjustments: Amortization of deferred gain on sale - (5,116 ) (5,116 ) (9,069 ) Loss on sale of properties 395 927 1,322 1,964 Impairment expense 3,233 4,161,885 4,165,118 17,866 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (25,883 ) (25,883 ) (7,830 ) Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP 24,714 (181,614 ) (156,900 ) 53,769 Total net cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period (3,942 ) 45,483 41,541 24,857 Reorganization items, net - (217,419 ) (217,419 ) - Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1) 12,359 32,888 45,247 7,780 Tax impact of basis difference for Whiting Canadian Holding Company ULC (12,038 ) (55,346 ) (67,384 ) 73,593 Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 63,794 $ (209,656 ) $ (145,862 ) $ (78,236 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share, basic (3) $ 1.68 $ (2.29 ) $ (3.83 ) $ (0.86 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted (3) $ 1.67 $ (2.29 ) $ (3.83 ) $ (0.86 )

____________ (1) Includes severance and restructuring charges incurred during two separate company restructurings in August 2019 and September 2020, cash retention incentives paid to Predecessor executives and directors in 2020, third-party advisory and legal fees incurred prior to filing for and after emerging from chapter 11 bankruptcy and litigation settlements. (2) Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. Management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of Whiting’s fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that adjusted net income (loss) is widely used by professional research analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and many investors use the published research of industry research analysts in making investment decisions. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. (3) For the combined year ended December 31, 2020, the Company used the Successor’s basic and diluted weighted average share counts for the four months ended December 31, 2020 to calculate per share amounts. Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Operations presented earlier in this release for share counts used.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX (in thousands) Successor Predecessor Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019 Net loss $ (1,197 ) $ (147,487 ) Interest expense 5,952 45,773 Interest income (2 ) - Income tax expense 147 73,593 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 57,392 204,322 Amortization of deferred gain on sale - (2,106 ) Total measure of derivative loss reported under U.S. GAAP 55,308 46,338 Total cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period, net of premiums/costs (4,973 ) 10,060 Non-cash stock-based compensation 515 2,635 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (3,232 ) Loss on sale of properties - 283 Impairment expense 3,233 2,136 Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1) 3,025 - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 119,400 232,315 Exploration expense 425 8,557 Adjusted EBITDAX (2) $ 119,825 $ 240,872

____________ (1) Includes charges related to a legal settlement as well as third-party advisory and legal fees incurred after emerging from chapter 11 bankruptcy. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. Such measures are presented because management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s ability to internally fund debt service, working capital requirements, acquisitions and exploration and development. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were recast to conform with the current presentation. The revised presentation more closely aligns with similar non-GAAP measures presented by the Company’s peers as well as the Company’s definitions of such measures.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX (in thousands) Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Predecessor Four Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Eight Months

Ended

August 31,

2020 Combined

Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Net income (loss) $ 39,073 $ (3,965,461 ) $ (3,926,388 ) $ (241,166 ) Interest expense 8,080 73,054 81,134 191,047 Interest income (2 ) (211 ) (213 ) (2 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (12,038 ) (56,374 ) (68,412 ) 72,220 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 77,502 338,757 416,259 816,488 Amortization of deferred gain on sale - (5,116 ) (5,116 ) (9,069 ) Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP 24,714 (181,614 ) (156,900 ) 53,769 Total cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period, net of premiums/costs (3,942 ) 45,483 41,541 24,857 Non-cash stock-based compensation 515 3,719 4,234 7,721 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (25,883 ) (25,883 ) (7,830 ) Loss on sale of properties 395 927 1,322 1,964 Impairment expense 3,233 4,161,885 4,165,118 17,866 Reorganization items, net - (217,419 ) (217,419 ) - Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1) 12,359 32,888 45,247 14,311 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 149,889 204,635 354,524 942,176 Exploration expense 4,632 22,945 27,577 36,872 Adjusted EBITDAX (2) $ 154,521 $ 227,580 $ 382,101 $ 979,048

____________ (1) Includes severance and restructuring charges incurred during two separate company restructurings in August 2019 and September 2020, cash retention incentives paid to Predecessor executives and directors in 2020, third-party advisory and legal fees incurred prior to filing for and after emerging from chapter 11 bankruptcy and litigation settlements. The restructuring charges for the year ended December 31, 2019 exclude forfeitures of $7 million related to non-cash stock-based compensation which are reflected in “non-cash stock-based compensation.” (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. Such measures are presented because management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s ability to internally fund debt service, working capital requirements, acquisitions and exploration and development. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX for the year ended December 31, 2019 were recast to conform with the current presentation. The revised presentation more closely aligns with similar non-GAAP measures presented by the Company’s peers as well as the Company’s definitions of such measures.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (in thousands) Successor Predecessor Three Months

Ended

December 31,2020 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 70,528 $ 235,035 Changes in working capital 39,314 (46,352 ) Capital expenditures (20,504 ) (102,702 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 89,338 $ 85,981

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Predecessor Four Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 Eight Months

Ended

August 31,

2020 Combined

Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 82,168 $ 112,613 $ 194,781 $ 755,960 Changes in working capital 44,318 (59,815 ) (15,497 ) 7,848 Capital expenditures (23,993 ) (185,362 ) (209,355 ) (778,254 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 102,493 $ (132,564 ) $ (30,071 ) $ (14,446 )

____________ (1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. Such measure is presented because management believes it provides useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s ability to internally fund acquisitions and development activity and reduce its borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Such measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

