 

Whiting Petroleum Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) (“Whiting” or the “Company”) today announced fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue was $212 million and $732 million for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2020, respectively
  • Net loss was $1.2 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the quarter ending December 31, 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDAX was $120 million and $382 million for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2020, respectively (see further discussion regarding the calculation of adjusted EBITDAX in "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below)

On September 1, 2020 (the “Emergence Date”) the Company emerged from voluntary bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. Beginning on the Emergence Date, the Company applied fresh start accounting, which resulted in a new basis of accounting, and became a new entity for financial reporting purposes. As a result of the application of fresh start accounting and the effects of the implementation of the Company’s chapter 11 plan of reorganization, the consolidated financial statements after September 1, 2020 are not comparable with the consolidated financial statements on or prior to that date. References to “Successor” refer to the Whiting entity after emergence from bankruptcy on the Emergence Date. References to “Predecessor” refer to the Whiting entity prior to emergence from bankruptcy. References to “Successor Period” refer to the period from September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. References to “Current Predecessor YTD Period” refer to the period from January 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020.

Although GAAP requires that the Company report on results for the Successor Period and Current Predecessor YTD Period separately, our operating results are discussed below for the year ended December 31, 2020 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor and Successor periods in order to provide the most meaningful comparison of our current results to prior periods.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $168 million to $212 million when comparing to the fourth quarter of 2019. A decrease in total production, which was primarily due to reduced development activity during 2020, accounted for approximately $114 million of the change in revenue. Lower commodity prices realized accounted for the remaining $54 million decrease in revenue between periods.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share, as compared to a net loss of $147 million, or $1.62 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $56 million or $1.46 per share. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share represent net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, respectively, as determined under U.S. GAAP excluding the effects of non-cash gains and losses on derivative instruments, property impairments, gains and losses on asset sales and gains and losses on extinguishment of debt as applicable.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $120 million compared to $241 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX for the full-year of 2020 was $382 million compared to $979 million for the full-year of 2019. The Company’s revenues and EBITDAX for 2020 were similarly affected by lower production volumes due to reduced development activity during the year in response to the prevailing commodity price environment. This depressed commodity price environment also directly affected the Company’s results with lower prices received for its products. These effects were partially offset by reduced general and administrative expenses and DD&A primarily due to cost control measures implemented by the Company and its reorganization under bankruptcy. Select operating statistics are presented in the following tables:

Selected Operating and Financial Statistics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2020

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2019

Selected operating statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (MBbl)

 

 

5,110

 

 

 

 

7,376

 

NGLs (MBbl)

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

 

1,886

 

Natural gas (MMcf)

 

 

10,709

 

 

 

 

12,316

 

Total production (MBOE)

 

 

8,441

 

 

 

 

11,315

 

Average prices

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (per Bbl):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price received

 

$

37.89

 

 

 

$

48.67

 

Effect of crude oil hedging (1)

 

 

(0.55

)

 

 

 

1.36

 

Realized price (2)

 

$

37.34

 

 

 

$

50.03

 

Weighted average NYMEX price (per Bbl) (3)

 

$

42.59

 

 

 

$

56.93

 

NGLs (per Bbl):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized price

 

$

6.88

 

 

 

$

8.79

 

Natural gas (per Mcf):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price received

 

$

0.75

 

 

 

$

0.41

 

Effect of natural gas hedging (4)

 

 

(0.20

)

 

 

 

-

 

Realized price

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

$

0.41

 

Weighted average NYMEX price (per MMBtu) (3)

 

$

2.51

 

 

 

$

2.44

 

Selected operating metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales price, net of hedging ($ per BOE)

 

$

24.56

 

 

 

$

34.53

 

Lease operating ($ per BOE)

 

 

6.57

 

 

 

 

6.37

 

Transportation, gathering, compression and other ($ per BOE)

 

 

0.72

 

 

 

 

0.91

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per BOE)

 

 

6.80

 

 

 

 

18.06

 

General and administrative ($ per BOE)

 

 

1.35

 

 

 

 

3.11

 

Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue)

 

 

9

%

 

 

 

9

%

__________

(1)

Whiting paid $3 million and received $10 million in pre-tax cash settlements on crude oil hedges during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

(2)

Whiting’s price received for oil was reduced by $2.43 per Bbl during the three months ended December 31, 2019 due to deficiency payments under a contract in the Company’s Redtail field. This contract ended in April 2020.

(3)

Average NYMEX prices weighted for monthly production volumes.

(4)

Whiting paid $2 million in pre-tax cash settlements on natural gas hedges during the three months ended December 31, 2020. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

Non-GAAP

 

Predecessor

 

 

Four Months
Ended
December 31,
2020

 

 

Eight Months
Ended
August 31,
2020

 

Combined
Year Ended
December 31,
2020

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2019

Selected operating statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (MBbl)

 

 

6,857

 

 

 

 

15,273

 

 

 

22,130

 

 

 

29,811

 

NGLs (MBbl)

 

 

2,104

 

 

 

 

4,522

 

 

 

6,626

 

 

 

7,596

 

Natural gas (MMcf)

 

 

14,340

 

 

 

 

29,667

 

 

 

44,007

 

 

 

50,483

 

Total production (MBOE)

 

 

11,351

 

 

 

 

24,740

 

 

 

36,091

 

 

 

45,820

 

Average prices

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (per Bbl):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price received

 

$

37.05

 

 

 

$

28.86

 

 

$

31.40

 

 

$

50.06

 

Effect of crude oil hedging (1)

 

 

(0.34

)

 

 

 

3.00

 

 

 

1.96

 

 

 

0.83

 

Realized price (2)

 

$

36.71

 

 

 

$

31.86

 

 

$

33.36

 

 

$

50.89

 

Weighted average NYMEX price (per Bbl) (3)

 

$

41.84

 

 

 

$

38.23

 

 

$

39.35

 

 

$

56.97

 

NGLs (per Bbl):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized price

 

$

5.90

 

 

 

$

4.45

 

 

$

4.91

 

 

$

6.76

 

Natural gas (per Mcf):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price received

 

$

0.48

 

 

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.57

 

Effect of natural gas hedging (4)

 

 

(0.11

)

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

-

 

Realized price

 

$

0.37

 

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.57

 

Weighted average NYMEX price (per MMBtu) (3)

 

$

2.44

 

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

$

1.98

 

 

$

2.58

 

Selected operating metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales price, net of hedging ($ per BOE)

 

$

23.74

 

 

 

$

20.39

 

 

$

21.44

 

 

$

34.86

 

Lease operating ($ per BOE)

 

 

6.52

 

 

 

 

6.40

 

 

 

6.43

 

 

 

7.17

 

Transportation, gathering, compression and other ($ per BOE)

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

 

0.90

 

 

 

0.84

 

 

 

0.93

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per BOE)

 

 

6.83

 

 

 

 

13.69

 

 

 

11.53

 

 

 

17.82

 

General and administrative ($ per BOE)

 

 

1.91

 

 

 

 

3.71

 

 

 

3.15

 

 

 

2.89

 

Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue)

 

 

9

%

 

 

 

9

%

 

 

9

%

 

 

9

%

____________

(1)

Whiting received $43 million and $25 million in pre-tax cash settlements on crude oil hedges during the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

(2)

Whiting’s realized oil prices were reduced by $2.14 per Bbl during the year December 31, 2019, due to deficiency payments under a contract in the Company’s Redtail field. This contract ended in April 2020.

(3)

Average NYMEX prices weighted for monthly production volumes.

(4)

Whiting paid $2 million in pre-tax cash settlements on natural gas hedges during the year ended December 31, 2020. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a $750 million revolving credit facility with borrowings of $360 million and letters of credit of $2 million outstanding. The resulting total availability of $388 million along with $26 million in unrestricted cash resulted in total liquidity of $414 million. The Company has continued to pay down its revolver facility, with outstanding borrowings estimated to be $275 million as of February 28, 2021. Since emergence from bankruptcy on September 1, 2020, the Company is estimated to have reduced its outstanding borrowings on its revolver facility by approximately $150 million as of February 28, 2021. Whiting expects to continue to fund its operations fully within operating cash flow while reducing its debt through at least 2021.

Commodity Price Hedging

Whiting currently has approximately 70% of its forecasted crude oil production and 75% of its natural gas production hedged for 2021. The Company uses commodity hedges in order to reduce the effects of commodity price volatility and to adhere to the requirements of its credit facility. The following table summarizes Whiting’s hedging positions as of February 24, 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Prices

Settlement Period

 

Index

 

Derivative Instrument

 

Total Volumes

 

Units

 

Swap Price

 

Floor

 

Ceiling

Crude Oil

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021(1)

 

NYMEX WTI

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

5,523

 

MBbl

 

$44.36

 

-

 

-

2021(1)

 

NYMEX WTI

 

Two-way Collars

 

6,212

 

MBbl

 

-

 

$38.86

 

$47.09

2022

 

NYMEX WTI

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

630

 

MBbl

 

$54.30

 

-

 

-

2022

 

NYMEX WTI

 

Two-way Collars

 

8,460

 

MBbl

 

-

 

$41.95

 

$52.35

2023(2)

 

NYMEX WTI

 

Two-way Collars

 

1,980

 

MBbl

 

-

 

$45.77

 

$56.01

 

 

 

 

Total

 

22,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021(3)

 

NYMEX Henry Hub

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

16,290

 

BBtu

 

$2.80

 

-

 

-

2021(3)

 

NYMEX Henry Hub

 

Two-way Collars

 

9,180

 

BBtu

 

-

 

$2.60

 

$2.79

2022

 

NYMEX Henry Hub

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

3,390

 

BBtu

 

$2.65

 

-

 

-

2022

 

NYMEX Henry Hub

 

Two-way Collars

 

10,720

 

BBtu

 

-

 

$2.35

 

$2.85

2023(2)

 

NYMEX Henry Hub

 

Two-way Collars

 

1,800

 

BBtu

 

-

 

$2.60

 

$3.05

 

 

 

 

Total

 

41,380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

____________

(1)

Includes settlement periods of February through December 2021.

(2)

Includes settlement periods of January through March 2023.

(3)

Includes settlement periods of March through December 2021.

Outlook for Full-Year 2021

The following table summarizes the Company’s previously provided 2021 guidance, which was based on $45 WTI crude oil and remains unchanged:

 

 

Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Production (MBOE per day)

 

82 - 88

Oil production (MBO per day)

 

48 - 52

Capital expenditures (MM)

 

$ 228 - $ 252

Lease operating expense (MM)

 

$ 220 - $ 245

General and administrative cash expense (MM)

 

$ 48 - $ 52

The Company currently has one drilling rig operating in its Sanish Field in North Dakota as well as one completion crew operating in the Foreman Butte/Hidden Bench areas. With the previously announced development program the Company expected to generate in excess of $150 million of free cash flow. Anticipating commodity price fluctuation throughout the year and considering that oil revenue represents over 90% of Whiting’s revenues, the Company expects a $1 change in WTI to impact free cash flow by approximately $10 million, subject to the effect of hedges at certain prices.

Management Comment

Lynn A. Peterson, President and CEO of WLL commented, "2020 was a demanding year for the Company and its staff, as it managed through bankruptcy and the significant impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. As an organization, we had to change the way we operate, and the staff worked tirelessly through the year adapting to new work habits while facing the challenges that the pandemic caused in almost all aspects of life. For that I want to commend our employees for their efforts. The Company has made significant strides in driving down costs as evidenced by our previous operational release. We have attempted to right size the staff to the Company’s current activity levels and these efforts can be evidenced by the $71 million in net cash provided by operating activities and nearly $90 million of free cash flow during the fourth quarter of 2020. We believe Whiting exited the year well positioned financially and operationally with an exciting opportunity ahead of us to redefine how we fit within the energy sector.”

Conference Call

Whiting will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Mountain time) to discuss these results. The call will be conducted by President and CEO Lynn A. Peterson, CFO James Henderson, COO Charles J. Rimer and IR Manager Brandon Day. A Q&A session will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter.

To participate in this call please dial:
 Domestic Dial-in Number: (877) 328-5506
International Dial-in Number: (412) 317-5422
Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10152247/e26abb863d

Replay Information:
 Conference ID #: 10152247
Replay Dial-In (Toll Free U.S. & Canada): (877) 344-7529 (U.S.), (855) 669-9658 (Canada)
Replay Dial-In (International): (412) 317-0088
Expiration Date: March 04, 2021

Selected Financial Data

For further information and discussion on the selected financial data below, please refer to Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2020

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2019

Selected financial data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating revenues

 

$

212,274

 

 

 

$

380,601

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

207,502

 

 

 

 

412,454

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

5,822

 

 

 

 

42,041

 

Net loss

 

 

(1,197

)

 

 

 

(147,487

)

Per basic share

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

 

(1.62

)

Per diluted share

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

 

(1.62

)

Adjusted net income (loss) (1)

 

 

55,543

 

 

 

 

(20,414

)

Per basic share

 

 

1.46

 

 

 

 

(0.22

)

Per diluted share

 

 

1.46

 

 

 

 

(0.22

)

Adjusted EBITDAX (1)

 

 

119,825

 

 

 

 

240,872

 

____________

(1)

Reconciliations of net loss to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDAX are included later in this news release.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

Non-GAAP

 

Predecessor

 

 

Four Months
Ended
December 31,
2020

 

 

Eight Months
Ended
August 31,
2020

 

Combined
Year Ended
December 31,
2020

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2019

Selected financial data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating revenues

 

$

273,358

 

 

$

459,004

 

 

$

732,362

 

 

$

1,572,245

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

238,379

 

 

 

4,651,298

 

 

 

4,889,677

 

 

 

1,559,576

 

Total other (income) expense, net

 

 

7,944

 

 

 

(170,459

)

 

 

(162,515

)

 

 

181,615

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

39,073

 

 

 

(3,965,461

)

 

 

(3,926,388

)

 

 

(241,166

)

Per basic share (1)

 

 

1.03

 

 

 

(43.37

)

 

 

(103.11

)

 

 

(2.64

)

Per diluted share (1)

 

 

1.03

 

 

 

(43.37

)

 

 

(103.11

)

 

 

(2.64

)

Adjusted net income (loss) (2)

 

 

63,794

 

 

 

(209,656

)

 

 

(145,862

)

 

 

(78,236

)

Per basic share (1)

 

 

1.68

 

 

 

(2.29

)

 

 

(3.83

)

 

 

(0.86

)

Per diluted share (1)

 

 

1.67

 

 

 

(2.29

)

 

 

(3.83

)

 

 

(0.86

)

Adjusted EBITDAX (2)

 

 

154,521

 

 

 

227,580

 

 

 

382,101

 

 

 

979,048

 

____________

(1)

For the combined year ended December 31, 2020, the Company used the Successor’s basic and diluted weighted average share counts for the four months ended December 31, 2020 to calculate per share amounts. Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Operations presented later in this release for share counts used.

(2)

Reconciliations of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDAX are included later in this news release.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

25,607

 

 

 

$

8,652

 

Restricted cash

 

 

2,760

 

 

 

 

-

 

Accounts receivable trade, net

 

 

142,830

 

 

 

 

308,249

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

19,224

 

 

 

 

14,082

 

Total current assets

 

 

190,421

 

 

 

 

330,983

 

Property and equipment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method

 

 

1,812,601

 

 

 

 

12,812,007

 

Other property and equipment

 

 

74,064

 

 

 

 

178,689

 

Total property and equipment

 

 

1,886,665

 

 

 

 

12,990,696

 

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

(73,869

)

 

 

 

(5,735,239

)

Total property and equipment, net

 

 

1,812,796

 

 

 

 

7,255,457

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

40,723

 

 

 

 

50,281

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

2,043,940

 

 

 

$

7,636,721

 

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable trade

 

$

23,697

 

 

$

80,100

 

Revenues and royalties payable

 

 

151,196

 

 

 

202,010

 

Accrued capital expenditures

 

 

20,155

 

 

 

64,263

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

 

36,170

 

 

 

53,597

 

Accrued lease operating expenses

 

 

23,457

 

 

 

38,262

 

Accrued interest

 

 

476

 

 

 

53,928

 

Taxes payable

 

 

11,997

 

 

 

26,844

 

Derivative liabilities

 

 

49,485

 

 

 

10,285

 

Accrued employee compensation and benefits

 

 

5,361

 

 

 

21,125

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

321,994

 

 

 

550,414

 

Long-term debt

 

 

360,000

 

 

 

2,799,885

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

91,864

 

 

 

131,208

 

Operating lease obligations

 

 

17,415

 

 

 

31,722

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

73,593

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

23,863

 

 

 

24,928

 

Total liabilities

 

 

815,136

 

 

 

3,611,750

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Predecessor common stock, $0.001 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized; 91,743,571 issued and 91,326,469 outstanding as of December 31, 2019

 

 

-

 

 

 

92

 

Successor common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 38,051,125 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020

 

 

38

 

 

 

-

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,189,693

 

 

 

6,409,991

 

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

 

 

39,073

 

 

 

(2,385,112

)

Total equity

 

 

1,228,804

 

 

 

4,024,971

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

2,043,940

 

 

$

7,636,721

 

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2020

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2019

OPERATING REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil, NGL and natural gas sales

 

$

212,274

 

 

 

$

380,601

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expenses

 

 

55,455

 

 

 

 

72,043

 

Transportation, gathering, compression and other

 

 

6,058

 

 

 

 

10,293

 

Production and ad valorem taxes

 

 

18,242

 

 

 

 

35,416

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

57,392

 

 

 

 

204,322

 

Exploration and impairment

 

 

3,658

 

 

 

 

10,693

 

General and administrative

 

 

11,389

 

 

 

 

35,172

 

Derivative loss, net

 

 

55,308

 

 

 

 

46,338

 

Loss on sale of properties

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

283

 

Amortization of deferred gain on sale

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(2,106

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

207,502

 

 

 

 

412,454

 

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

4,772

 

 

 

 

(31,853

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(5,952

)

 

 

 

(45,773

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

3,232

 

Interest income and other

 

 

130

 

 

 

 

500

 

Reorganization items, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

(5,822

)

 

 

 

(42,041

)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

(1,050

)

 

 

 

(73,894

)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

-

 

Current

 

 

147

 

 

 

 

-

 

Deferred

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

73,593

 

Income tax expense

 

 

147

 

 

 

 

73,593

 

NET LOSS

 

$

(1,197

)

 

 

$

(147,487

)

LOSS PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.03

)

 

 

$

(1.62

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.03

)

 

 

$

(1.62

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

38,090

 

 

 

 

91,317

 

Diluted

 

 

38,090

 

 

 

 

91,317

 

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

Non-GAAP

 

Predecessor

 

 

Four Months
Ended
December 31,
2020

 

 

Eight Months
Ended
August 31,
2020

 

Combined
Year Ended
December 31,
2020

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2019

OPERATING REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil, NGL and natural gas sales

 

$

273,358

 

 

 

$

459,004

 

 

$

732,362

 

 

$

1,572,245

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expenses

 

 

73,981

 

 

 

 

158,228

 

 

 

232,209

 

 

 

328,427

 

Transportation, gathering, compression and other

 

 

8,038

 

 

 

 

22,266

 

 

 

30,304

 

 

 

42,438

 

Production and ad valorem taxes

 

 

24,150

 

 

 

 

41,204

 

 

 

65,354

 

 

 

138,212

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

77,502

 

 

 

 

338,757

 

 

 

416,259

 

 

 

816,488

 

Exploration and impairment

 

 

7,865

 

 

 

 

4,184,830

 

 

 

4,192,695

 

 

 

54,738

 

General and administrative

 

 

21,734

 

 

 

 

91,816

 

 

 

113,550

 

 

 

132,609

 

Derivative (gain) loss, net

 

 

24,714

 

 

 

 

(181,614

)

 

 

(156,900

)

 

 

53,769

 

Loss on sale of properties

 

 

395

 

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

1,322

 

 

 

1,964

 

Amortization of deferred gain on sale

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(5,116

)

 

 

(5,116

)

 

 

(9,069

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

238,379

 

 

 

 

4,651,298

 

 

 

4,889,677

 

 

 

1,559,576

 

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

34,979

 

 

 

 

(4,192,294

)

 

 

(4,157,315

)

 

 

12,669

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(8,080

)

 

 

 

(73,054

)

 

 

(81,134

)

 

 

(191,047

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

25,883

 

 

 

25,883

 

 

 

7,830

 

Interest income and other

 

 

136

 

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

1,602

 

Reorganization items, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

217,419

 

 

 

217,419

 

 

 

-

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

(7,944

)

 

 

 

170,459

 

 

 

162,515

 

 

 

(181,615

)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

27,035

 

 

 

 

(4,021,835

)

 

 

(3,994,800

)

 

 

(168,946

)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

 

 

2,463

 

 

 

 

2,718

 

 

 

5,181

 

 

 

-

 

Deferred

 

 

(14,501

)

 

 

 

(59,092

)

 

 

(73,593

)

 

 

72,220

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(12,038

)

 

 

 

(56,374

)

 

 

(68,412

)

 

 

72,220

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

$

39,073

 

 

 

$

(3,965,461

)

 

$

(3,926,388

)

 

$

(241,166

)

INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.03

 

 

 

$

(43.37

)

 

$

(103.11

)

 

$

(2.64

)

Diluted

 

$

1.03

 

 

 

$

(43.37

)

 

$

(103.11

)

 

$

(2.64

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

38,080

 

 

 

 

91,423

 

 

 

38,080

 

 

 

91,285

 

Diluted

 

 

38,119

 

 

 

 

91,423

 

 

 

38,080

 

 

 

91,285

 

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2020

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2019

Net loss

 

$

(1,197

)

 

 

$

(147,487

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred gain on sale

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(2,106

)

Loss on sale of properties

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

283

 

Impairment expense

 

 

3,233

 

 

 

 

2,137

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(3,232

)

Total measure of derivative loss reported under U.S. GAAP

 

 

55,308

 

 

 

 

46,338

 

Total net cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period

 

 

(4,973

)

 

 

 

10,060

 

Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1)

 

 

3,025

 

 

 

 

-

 

Tax impact of basis difference for Whiting Canadian Holding Company ULC

 

 

147

 

 

 

 

73,593

 

Adjusted net income (loss) (2)

 

$

55,543

 

 

 

$

(20,414

)

Adjusted net income (loss) per share, basic

 

$

1.46

 

 

 

$

(0.22

)

Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted

 

$

1.46

 

 

 

$

(0.22

)

____________

(1)

Includes charges related to a legal settlement as well as third-party advisory and legal fees incurred after emerging from chapter 11 bankruptcy.

(2)

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. Management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of Whiting’s fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that adjusted net income (loss) is widely used by professional research analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and many investors use the published research of industry research analysts in making investment decisions. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

Non-GAAP

 

Predecessor

 

 

Four Months
Ended
December 31,
2020

 

 

Eight Months
Ended
August 31,
2020

 

Combined
Year Ended
December 31,
2020

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2019

Net income (loss)

 

$

39,073

 

 

 

$

(3,965,461

)

 

$

(3,926,388

)

 

$

(241,166

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred gain on sale

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(5,116

)

 

 

(5,116

)

 

 

(9,069

)

Loss on sale of properties

 

 

395

 

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

1,322

 

 

 

1,964

 

Impairment expense

 

 

3,233

 

 

 

 

4,161,885

 

 

 

4,165,118

 

 

 

17,866

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(25,883

)

 

 

(25,883

)

 

 

(7,830

)

Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP

 

 

24,714

 

 

 

 

(181,614

)

 

 

(156,900

)

 

 

53,769

 

Total net cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period

 

 

(3,942

)

 

 

 

45,483

 

 

 

41,541

 

 

 

24,857

 

Reorganization items, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(217,419

)

 

 

(217,419

)

 

 

-

 

Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1)

 

 

12,359

 

 

 

 

32,888

 

 

 

45,247

 

 

 

7,780

 

Tax impact of basis difference for Whiting Canadian Holding Company ULC

 

 

(12,038

)

 

 

 

(55,346

)

 

 

(67,384

)

 

 

73,593

 

Adjusted net income (loss) (2)

 

$

63,794

 

 

 

$

(209,656

)

 

$

(145,862

)

 

$

(78,236

)

Adjusted net income (loss) per share, basic (3)

 

$

1.68

 

 

 

$

(2.29

)

 

$

(3.83

)

 

$

(0.86

)

Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted (3)

 

$

1.67

 

 

 

$

(2.29

)

 

$

(3.83

)

 

$

(0.86

)

____________

(1)

Includes severance and restructuring charges incurred during two separate company restructurings in August 2019 and September 2020, cash retention incentives paid to Predecessor executives and directors in 2020, third-party advisory and legal fees incurred prior to filing for and after emerging from chapter 11 bankruptcy and litigation settlements.

(2)

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. Management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of Whiting’s fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that adjusted net income (loss) is widely used by professional research analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and many investors use the published research of industry research analysts in making investment decisions. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(3)

For the combined year ended December 31, 2020, the Company used the Successor’s basic and diluted weighted average share counts for the four months ended December 31, 2020 to calculate per share amounts. Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Operations presented earlier in this release for share counts used.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2020

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2019

Net loss

 

$

(1,197

)

 

 

$

(147,487

)

Interest expense

 

 

5,952

 

 

 

 

45,773

 

Interest income

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

-

 

Income tax expense

 

 

147

 

 

 

 

73,593

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

57,392

 

 

 

 

204,322

 

Amortization of deferred gain on sale

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(2,106

)

Total measure of derivative loss reported under U.S. GAAP

 

 

55,308

 

 

 

 

46,338

 

Total cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period, net of premiums/costs

 

 

(4,973

)

 

 

 

10,060

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

 

515

 

 

 

 

2,635

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(3,232

)

Loss on sale of properties

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

283

 

Impairment expense

 

 

3,233

 

 

 

 

2,136

 

Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1)

 

 

3,025

 

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

 

 

119,400

 

 

 

 

232,315

 

Exploration expense

 

 

425

 

 

 

 

8,557

 

Adjusted EBITDAX (2)

 

$

119,825

 

 

 

$

240,872

____________

(1)

Includes charges related to a legal settlement as well as third-party advisory and legal fees incurred after emerging from chapter 11 bankruptcy.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. Such measures are presented because management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s ability to internally fund debt service, working capital requirements, acquisitions and exploration and development. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were recast to conform with the current presentation. The revised presentation more closely aligns with similar non-GAAP measures presented by the Company’s peers as well as the Company’s definitions of such measures.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

Non-GAAP

 

Predecessor

 

 

Four Months
Ended
December 31,
2020

 

 

Eight Months
Ended
August 31,
2020

 

Combined
Year Ended
December 31,
2020

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2019

Net income (loss)

 

$

39,073

 

 

 

$

(3,965,461

)

 

$

(3,926,388

)

 

$

(241,166

)

Interest expense

 

 

8,080

 

 

 

 

73,054

 

 

 

81,134

 

 

 

191,047

 

Interest income

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(211

)

 

 

(213

)

 

 

(2

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(12,038

)

 

 

 

(56,374

)

 

 

(68,412

)

 

 

72,220

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

77,502

 

 

 

 

338,757

 

 

 

416,259

 

 

 

816,488

 

Amortization of deferred gain on sale

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(5,116

)

 

 

(5,116

)

 

 

(9,069

)

Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP

 

 

24,714

 

 

 

 

(181,614

)

 

 

(156,900

)

 

 

53,769

 

Total cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period, net of premiums/costs

 

 

(3,942

)

 

 

 

45,483

 

 

 

41,541

 

 

 

24,857

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

 

515

 

 

 

 

3,719

 

 

 

4,234

 

 

 

7,721

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(25,883

)

 

 

(25,883

)

 

 

(7,830

)

Loss on sale of properties

 

 

395

 

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

1,322

 

 

 

1,964

 

Impairment expense

 

 

3,233

 

 

 

 

4,161,885

 

 

 

4,165,118

 

 

 

17,866

 

Reorganization items, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(217,419

)

 

 

(217,419

)

 

 

-

 

Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1)

 

 

12,359

 

 

 

 

32,888

 

 

 

45,247

 

 

 

14,311

 

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

 

 

149,889

 

 

 

 

204,635

 

 

 

354,524

 

 

 

942,176

 

Exploration expense

 

 

4,632

 

 

 

 

22,945

 

 

 

27,577

 

 

 

36,872

 

Adjusted EBITDAX (2)

 

$

154,521

 

 

 

$

227,580

 

 

$

382,101

 

 

$

979,048

____________

(1)

Includes severance and restructuring charges incurred during two separate company restructurings in August 2019 and September 2020, cash retention incentives paid to Predecessor executives and directors in 2020, third-party advisory and legal fees incurred prior to filing for and after emerging from chapter 11 bankruptcy and litigation settlements. The restructuring charges for the year ended December 31, 2019 exclude forfeitures of $7 million related to non-cash stock-based compensation which are reflected in “non-cash stock-based compensation.”

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. Such measures are presented because management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s ability to internally fund debt service, working capital requirements, acquisitions and exploration and development. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX for the year ended December 31, 2019 were recast to conform with the current presentation. The revised presentation more closely aligns with similar non-GAAP measures presented by the Company’s peers as well as the Company’s definitions of such measures.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Discretionary Cash Flow and

Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31,2020

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

70,528

 

 

 

$

235,035

 

Changes in working capital

 

 

39,314

 

 

 

 

(46,352

)

Capital expenditures

 

 

(20,504

)

 

 

 

(102,702

)

Free cash flow (1)

 

$

89,338

 

 

 

$

85,981

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

Non-GAAP

 

Predecessor

 

 

Four Months
Ended
December 31,
2020

 

 

Eight Months
Ended
August 31,
2020

 

Combined
Year Ended
December 31,
2020

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

82,168

 

 

 

$

112,613

 

 

$

194,781

 

 

$

755,960

 

Changes in working capital

 

 

44,318

 

 

 

 

(59,815

)

 

 

(15,497

)

 

 

7,848

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(23,993

)

 

 

 

(185,362

)

 

 

(209,355

)

 

 

(778,254

)

Free cash flow (1)

 

$

102,493

 

 

 

$

(132,564

)

 

$

(30,071

)

 

$

(14,446

)

____________

(1)

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. Such measure is presented because management believes it provides useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s ability to internally fund acquisitions and development activity and reduce its borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Such measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, production and acquisition of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Montana and the Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.whiting.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that we believe to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, projected revenues, earnings, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as we “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “should” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our emergence from bankruptcy; declines in, or extended periods of low oil, NGL or natural gas prices; the occurrence of epidemic or pandemic diseases, including the coronavirus pandemic; actions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil exporting nations to set and maintain production levels; the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline; our level of success in development and production activities; impacts resulting from the allocation of resources among our strategic opportunities; our ability to replace our oil and natural gas reserves; the geographic concentration of our operations; our inability to access oil and gas markets due to market conditions or operational impediments; market availability of, and risks associated with, transport of oil and gas; weakened differentials impacting the price we receive for oil and natural gas; our ability to successfully complete asset acquisitions and dispositions and the risks related thereto; shortages of or delays in obtaining qualified personnel or equipment, including drilling rigs and completion services; the timing of our development expenditures; properties that we acquire may not produce as projected and may have unidentified liabilities; adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities; we may incur substantial losses and be subject to liability claims as a result of our oil and gas operations, including uninsured or underinsured losses resulting from our oil and gas operations; lack of control over non-operated properties; unforeseen underperformance of or liabilities associated with acquired properties or other strategic partnerships or investments; competition in the oil and gas industry; cybersecurity attacks or failures of our telecommunication and other information technology infrastructure; our ability to comply with debt covenants, periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base under our Exit Credit Agreement and our ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to service our indebtedness; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of our capital expenditures budget; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices, regulation and other factors; inaccuracies of our reserve estimates or our assumptions underlying them; the impacts of hedging on our results of operations; our ability to use net operating loss carryforwards in future periods; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs and other cash and noncash charges; the impact of negative shifts in investor sentiment towards the oil and gas industry; federal and state initiatives relating to the regulation of hydraulic fracturing and air emissions; the Biden administration could enact regulations that impose more onerous permitting and other costly environmental health and safety requirements; the impact and costs of compliance with laws and regulations governing our oil and gas operations; the potential impact of changes in laws that could have a negative effect on the oil and gas industry; impacts of local regulations, climate change issues, negative perception of our industry and corporate governance standards; negative impacts from litigation and legal proceedings; and other risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the period ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation, and disclaim any duty, to update the forward-looking statements in this news release.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whiting Petroleum Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) (“Whiting” or the “Company”) today announced fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Highlights Revenue was $212 million and $732 million for the quarter and year ending …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Whiting Petroleum Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Oil and Gas Reserves, Discloses Executive Compensation Framework and Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call