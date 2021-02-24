Connection (CNXN) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“Our Q4 performance reflected the continued recovery trend in business conditions that we began to see very late in Q2,” said Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection. “Our year-over-year revenue growth in our Business and Public Sector Solutions segments was offset by a decline in Enterprise Solutions, which had a strong Q4 2019. We believe current momentum will continue in the months ahead. There was solid demand in mobility, security, software, and managed services. In Q4, we experienced greater than 20% growth in both SLED and our manufacturing vertical market.”

McGrath continued, “The pandemic had a significant impact on our business in 2020. Our people rose to the occasion and worked tirelessly through the year under difficult conditions to help our customers succeed. We are optimistic about 2021 and look forward to continuing to deliver the value-added services and products that enable our customers to transform their businesses.”

Net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 5.7% to $675.7 million, compared to $716.6 million for the prior year quarter. The reduction in revenue year over year is primarily due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Enterprise and supply chain constraints. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 25.8% to $16.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.0 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 8.1% to $2.6 billion, compared to $2.8 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 32.1% to $55.8 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $82.1 million, or $3.10 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and restructuring and other charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”) totaled $90.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $128.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. 1

Quarterly Highlights

Our Manufacturing vertical market had impressive quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year revenue growth. Manufacturers are using technology to drive top and bottom line growth. We are seeing strong demand associated with business resiliency and security solutions.

Healthcare, our largest vertical market, saw 12.5% sequential revenue growth, while our Finance vertical experienced 15.5% sequential revenue growth.

We experienced record demand for notebooks and other mobility solutions as customers continue to advance their workplace transformation strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Technology Solutions Group saw strong demand and growth across lifecycle and managed services. Specific areas included end user service desk, cloud consulting and workplace transformation.

Quarterly Performance by Segment:

Net sales for the Business Solutions segment increased by 1.1% to $265.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $262.3 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit decreased by 3.7% to $50.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $52.6 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin decreased by 95 basis points to 19.1% primarily due to changes in product mix.

Net sales for the Public Sector Solutions segment increased by 1.8% to $134.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $132.5 million in the prior year quarter. Sales to state and local government and educational institutions increased by 23.0%, compared to the prior year quarter, while sales to the federal government decreased by 27.8%. Gross profit decreased by 11.6% to $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $20.9 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin decreased by 209 basis points to 13.7%. Our federal business declined against record Q4 net sales in 2019.

Net sales for the Enterprise Solutions segment decreased by 14.4% to $275.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $321.9 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit decreased by 6.7% to $39.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $42.6 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 118 basis points to 14.4% primarily due to changes in customer mix.

Quarterly Sales by Product Mix:

Notebook/mobility sales, the Company’s largest product category, increased by 16% year over year and accounted for 34% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 28% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in this product category was due to the continued work-from-home trend.

Accessories sales decreased by 1% year over year and accounted for 13% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 12% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Software sales decreased by 11% year over year and accounted for 12% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019. Software revenue recognized on a net basis, such as cloud-based software offerings, continues to grow rapidly.

Desktop sales decreased by 27% year over year and accounted for 9% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 12% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $89.1 million from $86.5 million in the prior year quarter. SG&A as a percentage of net sales, was 13.2%, compared to 12.1% in the prior year quarter. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with our new ERP system, costs associated with the creation of our new Technical Sales Organization and one-time legal fees.

Cash and cash equivalents were $95.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $90.1 million at December 31, 2019. In January 2021, we paid a $0.32 per share special dividend to shareholders, which totaled $8.4 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are included to provide additional information with respect to the Company’s operating performance and earnings. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in the tables at the end of this release.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See page 10 for the definition and reconciliation.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION At or for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % (Amounts and shares in thousands, except operating data, P/E ratio, and per share data) Change Operating Data: Net sales $ 675,686 $ 716,627 (6 %) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.83 (25 %) Gross margin 16.1 % 16.2 % Operating margin 2.9 % 4.1 % Return on equity (1) 9.1 % 14.6 % Inventory turns 18 18 Days sales outstanding 75 63 % of % of Product Mix: Net Sales Net Sales Notebooks/Mobility 34 % 28 % Accessories 13 12 Software 12 12 Desktops 9 12 Net/Com Products 9 10 Displays 8 9 Servers/Storage 7 8 Other Hardware/Services 8 9 Total Net Sales 100 % 100 % Stock Performance Indicators: Actual shares outstanding 26,170 26,345 Total book value per share $ 24.32 $ 22.67 Tangible book value per share $ 21.23 $ 19.56 Closing price $ 47.29 $ 49.66 Market capitalization $ 1,237,579 $ 1,308,293 Trailing price/earnings ratio 22.3 16.0 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 90,566 $ 128,662 Adjusted market capitalization/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (3) 12.6 9.5

(1) Calculated as the trailing twelve months' of net income divided by the average trailing twelve months' of equity. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for stock-based compensation and restructuring and other related charges. (3) Adjusted market capitalization is defined as gross market capitalization less cash balance.

REVENUE AND MARGIN INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net Gross Net Gross (amounts in thousands) Sales Margin Sales Margin Enterprise Solutions $ 275,625 14.4 % $ 321,851 13.2 % Business Solutions 265,173 19.1 262,309 20.1 Public Sector Solutions 134,888 13.7 132,467 15.8 Total $ 675,686 16.1 % $ 716,627 16.2 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 675,686 $ 716,627 $ 2,590,290 $ 2,820,034 Cost of sales 566,827 600,514 2,171,483 2,368,724 Gross profit 108,859 116,113 418,807 451,310 Selling, general and administrative expenses 89,101 86,510 345,741 338,635 Restructuring and other charges - - 992 703 Income from operations 19,758 29,603 72,074 111,972 Other income/(expense), net (18 ) 263 61 707 Gain from insurance policies 1,061 - 1,061 - Income tax provision (4,505 ) (7,900 ) (17,431 ) (30,568 ) Net income $ 16,296 $ 21,966 $ 55,765 $ 82,111 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.83 $ 2.13 $ 3.12 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.83 $ 2.12 $ 3.10 Shares used in the computation of earnings per common share: Basic 26,156 26,322 26,157 26,335 Diluted 26,328 26,523 26,336 26,505

December 31, December 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2020 2019 (amounts in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,655 $ 90,060 Accounts receivable, net 610,096 549,626 Inventories, net 140,867 124,666 Income taxes receivable - 1,388 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,362 10,671 Total current assets 858,980 776,411 Property and equipment, net 61,537 64,226 Right-of-use assets, net 12,821 13,842 Goodwill 73,602 73,602 Intangibles assets, net 7,088 8,307 Other assets 1,345 947 Total Assets $ 1,015,373 $ 937,335 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 266,846 $ 235,641 Accrued payroll 17,828 28,050 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 57,586 45,232 Total current liabilities 342,260 308,923 Deferred income taxes 18,525 20,170 Operating lease liability 9,631 10,330 Other liabilities 8,630 600 Total Liabilities 379,046 340,023 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 289 288 Additional paid-in capital 119,891 118,045 Retained earnings 562,084 514,694 Treasury stock at cost (45,937 ) (35,715 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 636,327 597,312 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,015,373 $ 937,335

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 16,296 $ 21,966 $ 55,765 $ 82,111 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,268 3,130 13,603 13,314 Provision for doubtful accounts 40 (156 ) 3,316 25 Stock-based compensation expense 802 604 2,668 1,863 Deferred income taxes (1,645 ) 2,976 (1,645 ) 2,986 Gain on life insurance proceeds (1,061 ) - (1,061 ) - Loss on disposal of fixed assets 15 99 28 213 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (20,115 ) (70,563 ) (62,725 ) (101,953 ) Inventories (6,178 ) 1,412 (16,201 ) (5,471 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (346 ) (5,178 ) (303 ) (1,476 ) Other non-current assets 321 (55 ) (398 ) 264 Accounts payable (16,221 ) 38,127 32,515 34,960 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,523 4,219 10,536 9,767 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (10,301 ) (3,419 ) 36,098 36,603 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of equipment (1,422 ) (5,035 ) (11,033 ) (25,656 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,422 ) (5,035 ) (11,033 ) (25,656 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Dividend payment - - (8,427 ) (8,452 ) Purchase of treasury shares - (115 ) (10,222 ) (4,478 ) Issuance of stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan - 644 536 1,253 Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld (673 ) (504 ) (1,357 ) (913 ) Net cash used in financing activities (673 ) 25 (19,470 ) (12,590 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (12,396 ) (8,429 ) 5,595 (1,643 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 108,051 98,489 90,060 91,703 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 95,655 $ 90,060 $ 95,655 $ 90,060 Non-cash Investing Activities: Dividend declaration $ 8,375 $ 8,427 $ 8,375 $ 8,427 Life insurance proceeds recorded as receivable $ 1,500 $ - $ 1,500 $ - Accrued capital expenditures $ 442 $ 1,463 442 1,463 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Income taxes paid $ 5,643 $ 9,488 $ 19,441 $ 28,460

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is detailed below. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for restructuring and other charges, and stock-based compensation. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either includes or excludes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide helpful information with respect to our operating performance including our ability to fund our future capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA also provides helpful information as it is the primary measure used in certain financial covenants contained in our credit agreements. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similar titled measures of other companies.

(amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (1) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net income $ 16,296 $ 21,966 (26 %) $ 55,765 $ 82,111 (32 %) Depreciation and amortization 3,269 3,130 4 % 13,603 13,314 2 % Income tax expense 4,505 7,900 (43 %) 17,431 30,568 (43 %) Interest expense 29 25 16 % 107 103 4 % EBITDA 24,099 33,021 (27 %) 86,906 126,096 (31 %) Restructuring and other charges (2) - - 100 % 992 703 41 % Stock-based compensation 801 604 33 % 2,668 1,863 43 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,900 $ 33,625 (26 %) $ 90,566 $ 128,662 (30 %)

(1) LTM: Last twelve months (2) Restructuring and other charges in both 2020 and 2019 consist of severance and other charges related to internal restructuring activities.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE A reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted Net Income is detailed below. Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income plus restructuring and other charges, net of tax. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are considered non-GAAP financial measures (see note above in Adjusted EBITDA for a description of non-GAAP financial measures). The Company believes that these non-GAAP disclosures provide helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance.

(amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net income $ 16,296 $ 21,966 $ 55,765 $ 82,111 Restructuring and other charges, net of tax (1) - - 755 512 Adjusted Net Income $ 16,296 $ 21,966 -26 % $ 56,520 $ 82,623 -32 % Diluted shares 26,328 26,523 26,336 26,505 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.62 $ 0.83 -25 % $ 2.15 $ 3.12 -31 %

(1) Restructuring and other charges in both 2020 and 2019 consist of severance and other charges related to internal restructuring activities.

