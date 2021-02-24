Vapotherm Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy products, which are used to treat Patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $40.9 million, representing a 214.4% increase over the prior year period

Gross margin was 50.6% in comparison to gross margin of 45.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019

Fiscal Year 2020 Summary

Net revenue for 2020 was $125.7 million, 161.4% growth over 2019

Disposable revenue in 2020 was $56.7 million, 61.8% growth over 2019

Gross margin was 50.1% in comparison to gross margin of 44.3% in 2019

Worldwide installed base of Precision Flow Hi-VNI systems grew by 72.8% in 2020

“We are pleased with our progress in 2020, which has positioned us well for continued long-term growth beyond the COVID pandemic. During 2020, we saw increased worldwide awareness of High Velocity Therapy, significant growth in the number of new ED Gold and Silver accounts in the U.S., and 72.8% growth in our worldwide installed base of Precision Flow systems,” said Joe Army, President and CEO of Vapotherm. “In 2021, we will focus on educating our Customers on how to use High Velocity Therapy for Patients experiencing Type II respiratory distress, increasing our worldwide installed base, and launching new products worldwide.”

Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

The following table reflects the Company’s net revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change (in thousands, except percentages) Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue $ % Revenue Capital (product & lease revenue) $ 21,582 52.8 % $ 2,920 22.4 % $ 18,662 639.1 % Disposable 18,074 44.2 % 9,679 74.4 % 8,395 86.7 % Service and Other 1,251 3.0 % 411 3.2 % 840 204.4 % Total net revenue $ 40,907 100.0 % $ 13,010 100.0 % $ 27,897 214.4 %

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $40.9 million as compared to $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 214.4% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019. Total capital equipment revenue, including product and lease revenue, increased by $18.7 million or 639.1% over the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was due to increased sales of our Precision Flow units as a result of demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased average selling prices in the United States. Total disposable revenue increased 86.7% over the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by an increase in the worldwide installed base of Precision Flow units and increased utilization to treat the respiratory distress experienced by many COVID-19 patients and higher average selling prices in the United States.

Revenue information by geography is summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change (in thousands, except percentages) Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue $ % United States $ 33,612 82.2 % $ 9,821 75.5 % $ 23,791 242.2 % International 7,295 17.8 % 3,189 24.5 % 4,106 128.8 % Total net revenue $ 40,907 100.0 % $ 13,010 100.0 % $ 27,897 214.4 %

Worldwide revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 was driven by an increase in the number of Precision Flow units sold over the prior year period and to a lesser extent an increase in single-use disposable sales due to higher installed bases of Precision Flow units worldwide.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $20.7 million, an increase of $14.8 million over the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 50.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 45.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin was positively impacted by improved overhead absorption due to higher production volumes and a higher mix of U.S. revenue.

Operating expenses were $33.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $14.4 million as compared to $18.6 million in the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher sales and marketing expenses as a result of an increase in sales commissions, and increased sales and marketing headcount, and to a lesser extent increased general and administrative expenses as well as research and development expenses.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $17.2 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to net loss of $12.5 million, or $0.60 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 includes a loss on debt extinguishment of $4.2 million recorded as a result of the Company’s debt refinancing. Net loss per share was based on 25,682,098 and 20,830,169 weighted average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to negative $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The $1.7 million improvement in Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to higher revenue and gross profit, partially offset by increased operating expenses resulting from higher levels of sales and marketing expenses, primarily sales commissions and increased headcount. Reconciliations of all historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the attached financial tables.

Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

The following table reflects the Company’s net revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change (in thousands, except percentages) Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue $ % Revenue Capital (product & lease revenue) $ 65,964 52.5 % $ 11,045 22.9 % $ 54,919 497.2 % Disposable 56,711 45.1 % 35,055 72.9 % 21,656 61.8 % Service and Other 3,058 2.4 % 2,004 4.2 % 1,054 52.6 % Total net revenue $ 125,733 100.0 % $ 48,104 100.0 % $ 77,629 161.4 %

Net revenue for 2020 was $125.7 million, representing a 161.4% increase over 2019. Total capital equipment revenue, including product and lease revenue, increased 497.2% year over year. This increase was due to increased sales of our Precision Flow units as a result of demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased average selling prices in the United States. Total disposable revenue increased 61.8% year over year, primarily driven by an increase in the worldwide installed base of Precision Flow units and increased utilization to treat the respiratory distress experienced by many COVID-19 patients and higher average selling prices in the United States.

Revenue information by geography is summarized as follows:

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change (in thousands, except percentages) Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue $ % United States $ 99,161 78.9 % $ 36,583 76.0 % $ 62,578 171.1 % International 26,572 21.1 % 11,521 24.0 % 15,051 130.6 % Total net revenue $ 125,733 100.0 % $ 48,104 100.0 % $ 77,629 161.4 %

Worldwide revenue growth in 2020 was driven by an increase in the number of Precision Flow units sold year over year and to a lesser extent an increase in single-use disposable sales due to higher installed bases of Precision Flow units.

Gross profit for the twelve months of 2020 was $63.0 million, an increase of $41.7 million over 2019. Gross margin was 50.1% in comparison to 44.3% in 2019. Gross margin was positively impacted by improved overhead absorption due to higher production volumes and a higher mix of U.S. revenue partially offset by higher labor costs, increased supplier freight and expediting fees to meet the rapid increase in production capacity.

Operating expenses were $106.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $36.6 million as compared to $69.5 million in 2019. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher sales and marketing expenses as a result of an increase in sales commissions and increased sales and marketing headcount and, to a lesser extent, general and administrative expenses as well as research and development costs.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $51.5 million or $2.16 per share compared to a net loss of $51.1 million or $2.74 per share in 2019. Net loss for 2020 includes a loss on debt extinguishment of $4.2 million recorded as a result of the Company’s debt refinancing in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss per share was based on 23,818,447 and 18,604,707 weighted average shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $31.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to negative $41.3 million for 2019. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 was primarily due to higher revenue and gross profit, partially offset by increased operating expenses resulting from higher levels of sales and marketing expenses, primarily sales commissions and increased headcount, and to a lesser extent general and administrative expenses and research and development costs.

Cash Position

Cash and cash equivalents were $113.7 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $139.0 million as of September 30, 2020 and $71.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

COVID-19 has driven dramatic increases in our installed base and awareness of the benefits our technology, which will enable us to produce long-term growth post pandemic. Due to the significant and rapid changes in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, forecasting the demand for both our capital and disposables in the near term remains challenging. From an overall business standpoint, we are addressing this variability by positioning ourselves to respond quickly to changes in demand. This was a significant focus during 2020, and we believe we are positioned well to respond quickly to COVID-19 driven increases or decreases in demand. From a financial outlook standpoint, we are providing a range of outcomes based on a set of assumptions derived from the best information available to us at this time.

To start 2021, we saw near peak COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the U.S. and Europe resulting in demand for our capital and disposables at levels we experienced in late 2020. Beginning in mid-January of 2021, we saw a decrease in U.S. hospitalizations from the peak experienced in early January and reduced COVID-19 related demand for our products. In addition, we have not seen meaningful flu related cases or hospitalizations in the U.S. quarter to date which is a trend we expect to continue throughout 2021. Typically, U.S. disposable utilization rates are the highest in the first quarter each year due to the impact of the flu.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2021, we expect that there will be very limited budget dollars available for capital equipment and, as a result, we expect capital sales to decrease significantly year over year given the COVID-19 driven demand we experienced in 2020. In addition, our current expectations are that vaccination efforts will be successful and will result in a declining number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the last three quarters of the year thereby reducing COVID-19 related demand for our disposables as well. Despite this, we expect that disposables will show year over year growth in the U.S due to an increased installed base and greater awareness of our ability to treat the symptoms of respiratory distress in all patients, including those in Type II respiratory distress. Lastly, given the significant expected year over year decrease in sales and production volumes, especially related to capital equipment, we expect gross margins to decrease in 2021 before improving again in 2022 to levels above 2020.

For fiscal 2021, we expect revenue in the range of $82 million to $88 million, which represents a two-year compound annual growth rate of 33% at the mid-point of this range.

For the first quarter of 2021, we expect revenue in the range of $30 million to $33 million.

For fiscal 2021, we expect gross margin to be in the range of 46% and 48%.

For fiscal 2021, we expect operating expenses to be in the range of $97 million to $99 million.

We are still in a highly dynamic environment given the impact of COVID-19 and should our expectations regarding COVID-19 or other aspects of our operating results not play out as anticipated, it could result in materially different financial results than what we are currently expecting.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). EBITDA in this press release represents net loss less interest expense, net, taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents EBITDA as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency loss or gain, stock-based compensation expense, loss on debt extinguishment and gain on legal settlement. The Company has reconciled all historical non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA principally as a measure of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating budget and financial projections. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as supplemental information because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or superior to, net income or loss as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. They should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our capital expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The Company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.6 million patients have been treated with Vapotherm high velocity therapy. High velocity therapy is mask-free noninvasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing patients and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The Precision Flow system’s mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our ability to grow our installed base, our ability to educate new customers on the use of Vapotherm’s High Velocity Therapy, especially on hypercapnic patients, increasing our production and our installed base, expanding the limited release of our Oxygen Assist Module, improving our gross margins and expected revenue for the first quarter of 2021 and expected revenue, gross margin and operating expenses for fiscal year 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘expect,’’ “guide” or “typically” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: Vapotherm has incurred losses in the past and may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability in the future, Vapotherm may need to raise additional capital to fund its existing commercial operations, develop and commercialize new products, and expand its operations, Vapotherm’s dependence on sales generated from its Precision Flow systems, competition from multi-national corporations who have significantly greater resources than Vapotherm and are more established in the respiratory market, the ability for Precision Flow systems to gain increased market acceptance, its inexperience directly marketing and selling its products, the potential loss of one or more suppliers, Vapotherm’s susceptibility to seasonal fluctuations, Vapotherm’s failure to comply with applicable United States and foreign regulatory requirements, the failure to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorization to market and sell future products or its inability to secure, maintain, or enforce patent or other intellectual property protection for its products, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, including its supply chain, and the other risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Vapotherm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December, 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Vapotherm’s views as of the date hereof, and Vapotherm does not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Statements:

VAPOTHERM, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,683 $ 71,655 Accounts receivable, net 23,488 8,243 Inventories 19,873 9,137 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,041 4,066 Total current assets 162,085 93,101 Property and equipment, net 20,573 15,086 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,260 - Restricted cash 1,853 1,852 Goodwill 16,226 588 Intangible assets, net 5,694 353 Deferred income tax assets - 66 Other long-term assets 967 844 Total assets $ 215,658 $ 111,890 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,967 $ 3,375 Contract liabilities 459 137 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,551 9,187 Short-term line of credit - 3,491 Total current liabilities 41,977 16,190 Long-term loans payable, net 39,653 41,787 Revolving loan facility 4,888 - Deferred income tax liabilities 6 - Other long-term liabilities 15,229 174 Total liabilities 101,753 58,151 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock ($.001 par value) 25,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 - - Common stock ($.001 par value) 175,000,000 shares authorized as of

December 31, 2020 and 2019; 25,722,984 and 20,851,531 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 26 21 Additional paid-in capital 430,781 319,115 Accumulated other comprehensive income 41 44 Accumulated deficit (316,943 ) (265,441 ) Total stockholders' equity 113,905 53,739 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 215,658 $ 111,890

Vapotherm, Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 40,907 $ 13,010 Cost of goods sold 20,196 7,147 Gross profit 20,711 5,863 Operating expenses Research and development 4,954 3,656 Sales and marketing 20,958 9,903 General and administrative 7,114 5,021 Total operating expenses 33,026 18,580 Loss from operations (12,315 ) (12,717 ) Other (expense) income Foreign currency gain 77 81 Interest income 30 202 Gain on litigation settlement - 1,151 Interest expense (813 ) (1,313 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (4,163 ) - Net loss before income taxes $ (17,184 ) $ (12,596 ) Benefit for income taxes - (146 ) Net loss $ (17,184 ) $ (12,450 ) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustments 38 114 Total other comprehensive income $ 38 114 Total comprehensive loss $ (17,146 ) $ (12,336 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.67 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share,

basic and diluted 25,682,098 20,830,169

Vapotherm, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 125,733 $ 48,104 Cost of revenue 62,687 26,793 Gross profit 63,046 21,311 Operating expenses Research and development 16,956 13,376 Sales and marketing 65,065 37,689 General and administrative 24,039 18,410 Total operating expenses 106,060 69,475 Loss from operations (43,014 ) (48,164 ) Other (expense) income Foreign currency gain 114 44 Interest income 257 860 Gain on litigation settlement 15 1,151 Interest expense (4,711 ) (5,096 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (4,163 ) - Net loss before income taxes (51,502 ) (51,205 ) Benefit for income taxes - (146 ) Net loss (51,502 ) (51,059 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments (3 ) 44 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (3 ) 44 Total comprehensive loss $ (51,505 ) $ (51,015 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (2.16 ) $ (2.74 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share,

basic and diluted 23,818,447 18,604,707

Vapotherm, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (51,502 ) $ (51,059 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Stock-based compensation expense 6,430 3,836 Depreciation and amortization 4,769 3,078 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,163 - Non-cash lease expense 1,140 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 250 101 Amortization of discount on debt 222 234 Provision for bad debts 72 104 Deferred income taxes 70 (147 ) Provision for inventory valuation (534 ) (543 ) Gain on litigation settlement - (1,151 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,810 ) (833 ) Inventories (10,157 ) 5,606 Prepaid expenses and other assets (483 ) (1,218 ) Accounts payable 1,461 720 Contract liabilities 322 58 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,273 1,552 Operating lease liabilities, current and long-term (1,154 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (39,468 ) (39,662 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (9,797 ) (4,747 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (8,372 ) (1,560 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,169 ) (6,307 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with public offering, net 94,155 48,669 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with at-the-market offering,

net 9,927 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 824 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of restricted stock awards 593 386 Common stock offering costs (471 ) (393 ) Proceeds from loans 40,000 10,500 Repayment of loans (42,500 ) - Payments of debt extinguishment costs (3,765 ) - Debt issuance costs (475 ) (29 ) Proceeds from short-term line of credit and revolving loan facility 5,883 7,500 Repayments on short-term line of credit (4,495 ) (7,184 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 99,676 59,449 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10 ) 5 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 42,029 13,485 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of year 73,507 60,022 End of year $ 115,536 $ 73,507 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Interest paid during the period $ 4,439 $ 4,793 Property and equipment purchases in accrued expenses $ 145 $ 135 Issuance of common stock upon vesting of restricted stock units and awards $ 213 $ 402 Issuance of warrants in conjunction with debt draw down $ - $ 293

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables contain a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Three Months Ended December 31, Amount 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net loss $ (17,184 ) $ (12,450 ) Interest expense, net 783 1,111 Benefit for income taxes - (146 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,398 859 EBITDA $ (15,003 ) $ (10,626 ) Foreign currency (77 ) (81 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,163 - Gain on litigation settlement - (1,151 ) Stock-based compensation 1,850 1,081 Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,067 ) $ (10,777 )

Year Ended December 31, Amount 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net loss $ (51,502 ) $ (51,059 ) Interest expense, net 4,454 4,236 Benefit for income taxes - (146 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,769 3,078 EBITDA $ (42,279 ) $ (43,891 ) Foreign currency (114 ) (44 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,163 - Gain on litigation settlement (15 ) (1,151 ) Stock based compensation 6,430 3,836 Adjusted EBITDA $ (31,815 ) $ (41,250 )

Supplemental Operating Metrics

December 31, 2020 2019 Change Amount Amount Amount % Precision Flow Units Installed Base United States 19,884 11,882 8,002 67.3 % International 8,766 4,698 4,068 86.6 % Total 28,650 16,580 12,070 72.8 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change Amount Amount Amount % Precision Flow Units Sold and Leased United States 2,406 353 2,053 581.6 % International 1,114 251 863 343.8 % Total 3,520 604 2,916 482.8 % Disposable Patient Circuits Sold United States 136,106 73,276 62,830 85.7 % International 40,386 22,975 17,411 75.8 % Total 176,492 96,251 80,241 83.4 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change Amount Amount Amount % Precision Flow Units Sold and Leased United States 7,706 1,311 6,395 487.8 % International 3,475 843 2,632 312.2 % Total 11,181 2,154 9,027 419.1 % Disposable Patient Circuits Sold United States 414,068 263,092 150,976 57.4 % International 157,173 88,944 68,229 76.7 % Total 571,241 352,036 219,205 62.3 %

