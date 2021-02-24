PagerDuty to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 17, 2021

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, ended December 31, 2020, after market close on March 17, 2021. PagerDuty will host a live Zoom video call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) on that day. Both a news release with the financial results and the video call will be available on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com . A replay will be available following the call.

