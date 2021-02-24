 

Rocky Brands, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Sales and Income

Fourth quarter net sales increased 16.3% to $87.6 million versus net sales of $75.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter net income increased 91.1% to $9.7 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.68 per diluted share in the year ago period. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020, which excludes acquisition related expenses, was $10.3 million, or $1.41 per diluted share.

Fiscal Year 2020 Sales and Income

For fiscal year 2020, net sales increased 2.6% to $277.3 million versus net sales of $270.4 million in fiscal year 2019. Net income increased 20.1% to $21.0 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2020, compared with a net income of $17.5 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, for fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income for fiscal 2020 was $23.1 million, or $3.14 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $16.9 million, or $2.27 per diluted share in 2019. (See below for a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures).

“We had an incredible fourth quarter with strong sales across our business leading to record revenue and profitability,” said Jason Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The solid foundation we’ve built at Rocky Brands over the past several years allowed the Company to successfully weather the initial challenges created by COVID-19 last spring, and more recently capitalize on the opportunities that emerged as the economy reopened and consumers returned to shopping at brick and mortar retail. Our performance during the second half of 2020 reflects the strong appeal of our brands and products, the advantages of our internal manufacturing, and our enhanced fulfillment capabilities. Our execution amidst the challenging operating environment has strengthened our customer and consumer relationships and provided us with great momentum to start 2021. We believe we have the right strategies in place to continue expanding our market share both organically and through our proposed acquisition of the performance and lifestyle footwear business of Honeywell that is on track to close in March. I am extremely proud of our organization’s many recent accomplishments and I am confident that we are on course to deliver even greater value to shareholders in the years to come.”

Pending Acquisition

On January 25, 2021, Rocky Brands announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the performance and lifestyle footwear business of Honeywell International, Inc. including The Original Muck Boot Company and XTRATUF footwear brands, for a purchase price of $230 million. For more information on the definitive agreement, please click Rocky Brands, Inc. To Acquire Leading Brand Portfolio From Honeywell.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Review

Wholesale sales for the fourth quarter increased 21.7% to $59.9 million compared to $49.3 million for the same period in 2019. Retail sales for the fourth quarter increased 13.1% to $23.5 million compared to $20.8 million for the same period last year. Military segment sales for the fourth quarter were $4.2 million compared to $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 27.8% to $36.1 million, or 41.2% of sales, compared to $28.3 million, or 37.5% of sales, for the same period last year. The 370 basis point increase was primarily attributable to higher wholesale margins driven by increased full priced selling along with higher retail margins.

Operating expenses were $23.2 million, or 26.5% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $21.6 million, or 28.7% of net sales, a year ago.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 93.8% to $12.9 million, or 14.7% of net sales compared to $6.7 million for the same period a year ago, or 8.8% of net sales. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.6 million, or 15.5% of net sales.

For 2020, wholesale sales increased 3.4% to $185.6 million compared to $179.5 million for 2019. Retail sales increased 12.4% to $72.9 million compared to $64.8 million for the same period last year. Military segment sales declined 27.6% to $18.9 million compared to $26.1 million in 2019.

Gross margin for 2020 increased 7.2% to $104.7 million, or 37.8% of sales, compared to $97.7 million, or 36.1% of sales, for the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin for 2020, which excludes approximately $2.0 million in expenses related to the temporary closure of the Company’s manufacturing facilities due to COVID-19, was $106.7 million, or 38.5% of sales, while adjusted gross margin for 2019, which excluded hurricane related expense reimbursement, was $97.0 million, or 35.9%. The 260 basis point increase was driven by a higher percentage of retail sales, which carry higher gross margins than wholesale and military sales, and higher wholesale and retail segment margins versus the same period last year.

Operating expenses were $77.6 million, or 28.0% of net sales, for 2020 compared to $75.6 million, or 28.0% of net sales, a year ago.

Income from operations for 2020 increased 23.0% to $27.2 million, or 9.8% of net sales compared to $22.1 million for the same period a year ago, or 8.2% of net sales. Adjusted operating income for 2020 was $29.8 million, or 10.8% of net sales, compared to adjusted operating income of $21.4 million, or 7.9% for 2019.

Balance Sheet Review

Cash and cash equivalents increased $12.8 million or 82.7% to $28.4 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $15.5 million on the same date a year ago.

Inventory at December 31, 2020 increased 1.1% to $77.6 million compared to $76.7 million on the same date a year ago.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP financial measures, we present the following non-GAAP financial measures: “non-GAAP adjusted gross margin,” “non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses,” “non-GAAP adjusted other- net,” “non-GAAP adjusted net income,” and “non-GAAP adjusted net income per share.” Adjusted results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our consolidated financial statements in the periods presented. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance. We believe they also provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our operations. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. See “Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures” accompanying this press release.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s conference call to review fourth quarter 2020 results will be broadcast live over the internet today, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003 (domestic) or (201) 493-6725 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.rockybrands.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investors” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

About Rocky Brands, Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand Michelin.

Safe Harbor Language

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding intent, beliefs, expectations, projections, forecasts, and plans of the Company and its management and include statements in this press release regarding the Company’s ability to strategically expand market share (paragraph 4), successfully close on the acquisition of the performance and lifestyle footwear business of Honeywell in March 2021 as targeted (paragraph 4), deliver increased value to shareholders in the years to come (paragraph 4). These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the various risks inherent in the Company’s business as set forth in periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (filed March 6, 2020) and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 (filed May 7, 2020), June 30, 2020 (filed August 6, 2020) and September 30, 2020 (filed November 5, 2020) . One or more of these factors have affected historical results, and could in the future affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in future periods and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Therefore there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the Company, or any other person should not regard the inclusion of such information as a representation that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to the management of the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

 

Rocky Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

28,353

 

$

15,518

Trade receivables – net

 

48,010

 

45,585

Contract receivables

 

5,170

 

4,746

Other receivables

 

364

 

366

Inventories – net

 

77,576

 

76,731

Deferred income taxes

 

-

 

150

Prepaid expenses

 

3,713

 

3,030

Total current assets

 

163,186

 

146,126

LEASED ASSETS

 

1,572

 

1,743

PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT – net

 

33,750

 

27,423

IDENTIFIED INTANGIBLES – net

 

30,209

 

30,240

OTHER ASSETS

 

374

 

294

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

229,091

 

$

205,826

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

20,090

 

15,776

Contract liabilities

 

5,582

 

4,746

Accrued expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and wages

 

4,463

 

3,044

Taxes - other

 

893

 

967

Accrued freight

 

911

 

867

Commissions

 

712

 

608

Accrued duty

 

4,270

 

3,824

Income tax payable

 

1,019

 

-

Other

 

2,043

 

1,702

Total current liabilities

 

39,983

 

31,534

LONG-TERM TAXES PAYABLE

 

169

 

169

LONG-TERM LEASE

 

944

 

1,158

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

 

8,271

 

8,108

DEFERRED LIABILITIES

 

219

 

201

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

49,586

 

41,170

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding December 31, 2020 - 7,247,631; December 31, 2019 - 7,354,970

 

65,971

 

67,993

Retained earnings

 

113,534

 

96,663

Total shareholders' equity

 

179,505

 

164,656

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

229,091

 

$

205,826

Rocky Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

NET SALES

 

$

87,618

 

$

75,341

 

$

277,309

 

$

270,408

COST OF GOODS SOLD

 

51,497

 

47,089

 

172,574

 

172,723

GROSS MARGIN

 

36,121

 

28,252

 

104,735

 

97,685

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

23,221

 

21,596

 

77,565

 

75,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

12,900

 

6,656

 

27,170

 

22,085

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

 

(95

)

 

(13

)

 

(205

)

 

146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

12,805

 

6,643

 

26,965

 

22,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

 

3,084

 

1,557

 

6,001

 

4,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

 

$

9,721

 

$

5,086

 

$

20,964

 

$

17,462

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.34

 

$

0.69

 

$

2.87

 

$

2.36

Diluted

 

$

1.33

 

$

0.68

 

$

2.86

 

$

2.35

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

7,248

 

7,372

 

7,304

 

7,387

Diluted

 

7,296

 

7,426

 

7,337

 

7,439

 

Rocky Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

GROSS MARGIN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS MARGIN, AS REPORTED

 

$

36,121

 

$

28,252

 

$

104,735

 

$

97,685

ADD: MANUFACTURING EXPENSES RELATED TO COVID-19 CLOSURES/SUPPLIES*

 

-

 

-

 

1,974

 

-

LESS: HURRICANE RELATED EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENT**

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(725

)

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN

 

$

36,121

 

$

28,252

 

$

106,709

 

$

96,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

$

23,221

 

$

21,596

 

$

77,565

 

$

75,600

ADD: EXPENSES TIED TO DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.***

 

705

 

-

 

705

 

-

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

 

22,516

 

21,596

 

76,860

 

75,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED

 

$

13,605

 

$

6,656

 

$

29,849

 

$

21,360

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME, AS REPORTED

 

$

9,721

 

$

5,086

 

$

20,964

 

$

17,462

ADD: MANUFACTURING EXPENSES RELATED TO COVID-19 CLOSURES/SUPPLIES, AFTER TAX

 

-

 

-

 

1,570

 

-

ADD: EXPENSES TIED TO DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC., AFTER TAX

 

535

 

-

 

535

 

-

LESS: HURRICANE RELATED EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENT, AFTER TAX

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(579

)

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

 

$

10,256

 

$

5,086

 

$

23,069

 

$

16,883

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME PER SHARE, AS REPORTED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC

 

$

1.34

 

$

0.69

 

$

2.87

 

$

2.36

DILUTED

 

$

1.33

 

$

0.68

 

$

2.86

 

$

2.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC

 

$

1.42

 

$

0.69

 

$

3.16

 

$

2.29

DILUTED

 

$

1.41

 

$

0.68

 

$

3.14

 

$

2.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC

 

7,248

 

7,372

 

7,304

 

7,387

DILUTED

 

7,296

 

7,426

 

7,337

 

7,439

* Adjustment related to the overhead, payroll expenses and supplies incurred during the temporary closure of our manufacturing facilities due to COVID-19.
** Adjustment related to reimbursements of expenses associated with the temporary closure of our Puerto Rican manufacturing facility as a result of Hurricane Maria in 2017
*** Adjustment related to expense tied to entering the definitive agreement to acquire the performance and lifestyle footwear business of Honeywell International, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rocky Brands, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter 2020 Sales and Income Fourth quarter net sales increased 16.3% to $87.6 million versus net sales of $75.3 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Rocky Brands, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 24, 2021
16.02.21
Rocky Brands Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend