Upland Software Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 and issued guidance for its first quarter and full year of 2021.

Total revenue was $78.2 million, an increase of 18% from $66.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Subscription and support revenue was $74.9 million, an increase of 27% from $59.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss was $5.7 million, or a loss of $0.19 cents per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $19.9 million, or a loss of $0.80 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.6 million, or 34% of total revenue, an increase of 7% from $25.0 million, or 38% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating cash flow was $21.5 million, an increase from $7.0 million of GAAP operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019. Free cash flow was $21.2 million, an increase from $6.7 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash on hand as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was $250.0 million.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $291.8 million, an increase of 31% from $222.6 million in 2019.

Subscription and support revenue was $277.5 million, an increase of 36% from $203.9 million in 2019.

GAAP net loss was $51.2 million, or a loss of $1.92 cents per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $45.4 million, or a loss of $1.96 cents per share, in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $99.9 million, or 34% of total revenue, an increase of 21% from $82.5 million, or 37% of total revenue, in 2019.

GAAP operating cash flow was $35.6 million, an increase from $12.1 million of GAAP operating cash flow in 2019. Free cash flow was $34.5 million, an increase from $11.0 million of free cash flow in 2019.

"Q4 was a strong close to a year that demonstrated the strength and resilience of Upland’s business,” said Jack McDonald, Upland’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We posted record organic growth and free cash flow, and after the end of the quarter, we announced the acquisition of Second Street, restarting our M&A engine,” he added. “Our acquisition pipeline is robust, and our acquisition program is self-sustaining as our free cash flow and financial resources mean we are no longer dependent on the equity capital markets.”

Fourth Quarter Business Highlights

Posted a strong 94% net dollar retention rate.

Expanded relationships with 242 existing customers, 55 of which were major expansions. We also welcomed 111 new customers to Upland in Q4, including 38 new major customers.

Focused on enhanced security features and customer collaboration, with five major releases and 11 feature packs across Upland's product portfolio. For example: in our Project & IT Management product suite, we expanded our Microsoft Teams integration to accelerate cross-team collaboration and communication for our users; and in our Document Workflow product suite, we announced new capabilities and integrations focused on in-demand security features, such as single sign-on.

After the close of the quarter, closed the acquisition of Second Street, expanding our audience engagement platform within our CXM Cloud.

Continued investment in go-to-market initiatives, including establishing the Global Account sales team focused on our top 175 customers in key industries like Financial Services, Healthcare, CPG, and High Tech, building a new, centralized lead generation Sales Development team, and, after the close of the quarter, launching a refreshed brand and streamlined website.

Business Outlook

For the quarter ending March 31, 2021, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $70.6 and $74.6 million, including subscription and support revenue between $67.6 and $70.6 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 8% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended March 31, 2020. First quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $21.6 and $23.6 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31% at the mid-point, representing a reduction of 8% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended March 31, 2020, reflecting our incremental investment in our sales headcount and related lead generation activities.

For the full year ending December 31, 2021, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $288.6 and $300.6 million, including subscription and support revenue between $276.3 and $286.3 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 1% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2020. Full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $90.8 and $96.8 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% at the mid-point, representing a reduction of 6% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting our incremental investment in our sales headcount and related lead generation activities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the impact for foreign currency fluctuations or our operating performance excluding not only non-cash charges, but also discrete cash charges that are infrequent in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the tables provided below in this release.

We are unable to reconcile any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Upland defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus net income (loss) from discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, net, other expense (income), net, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation costs, and purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue.

Upland defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus, amortization of purchased intangible assets, amortization of debt discount, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation expenses, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue, non-recurring provision for income tax, and the related tax effect of the adjustments above.

Upland defines free cash flow as GAAP operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment.

Upland defines major accounts as accounts with greater than or equal to $25,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Upland defines major expansions as existing customers who expanded the amount of annual recurring revenue under their contract by at least $25,000.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including our guidance related to future performance, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "hope," "predict," "could," "should," "would," "project," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but are not limited to: our financial performance and our ability to achieve, sustain or increase profitability or predict future results; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to deliver high-quality customer service; the growth of demand for enterprise work management applications; our plans regarding, and our ability to effectively manage, our growth; our plans regarding future acquisitions and our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; maintaining our senior management and key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand our direct sales organization; our ability to obtain financing in the future on acceptable terms or at all; the performance of our resellers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and competition; our ability to successfully enter new markets and manage our international expansion; the operation and reliability of our third-party data centers and other service providers; our ability to adapt to technological change and continue to innovate; our ability to integrate our applications with other software applications; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations; and factors that could affect our business and financial results identified in Upland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Upland's most recent 10-K filed with the SEC. Additional information will also be set forth in Upland's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Upland makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein represent Upland's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while Upland may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Upland specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of Upland as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription and support $ 74,922 $ 59,109 $ 277,504 $ 203,866 Perpetual license 621 3,531 1,884 5,738 Total product revenue 75,543 62,640 279,388 209,604 Professional services 2,704 3,426 12,390 13,033 Total revenue 78,247 66,066 291,778 222,637 Cost of revenue: Subscription and support 25,179 18,891 89,880 61,465 Professional services 1,811 2,182 8,566 7,652 Total cost of revenue 26,990 21,073 98,446 69,117 Gross profit 51,257 44,993 193,332 153,520 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 11,566 11,490 46,077 35,170 Research and development 9,623 8,501 39,002 29,037 General and administrative 16,877 13,845 68,072 48,077 Depreciation and amortization 9,494 8,455 36,919 25,885 Acquisition-related expenses 2,562 15,213 27,075 39,657 Total operating expenses 50,122 57,504 217,145 177,826 Income (loss) from operations 1,135 (12,511 ) (23,813 ) (24,306 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net (7,935 ) (6,434 ) (31,529 ) (22,313 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — — (2,317 ) Other income (expense), net 708 (1,559 ) (111 ) (3,240 ) Total other expense (7,227 ) (7,993 ) (31,640 ) (27,870 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (6,092 ) (20,504 ) (55,453 ) (52,176 ) Benefit from income taxes 423 639 4,234 6,805 Net loss $ (5,669 ) $ (19,865 ) $ (51,219 ) $ (45,371 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (1.92 ) $ (1.96 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 29,403,603 24,726,132 26,632,116 23,099,549

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,029 $ 175,024 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 44,472 50,938 Deferred commissions, current 5,784 3,059 Unbilled receivables 4,561 5,111 Prepaid and other 12,694 4,748 Total current assets 317,540 238,880 Tax credits receivable 2,427 4,186 Property and equipment, net 2,778 3,917 Operating lease right-of-use asset 10,124 8,056 Intangible assets, net 279,975 282,727 Goodwill 383,598 346,134 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 12,962 8,763 Other assets 1,816 4,165 Total assets $ 1,011,220 $ 896,828 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,395 $ 5,904 Accrued compensation 8,138 11,559 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,438 15,344 Deferred revenue 87,552 76,558 Due to sellers 416 14,276 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,315 2,533 Current maturities of notes payable 3,166 3,193 Total current liabilities 121,420 129,367 Notes payable, less current maturities 518,437 521,881 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,587 496 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 8,387 5,862 Noncurrent deferred tax liability, net 24,092 25,685 Interest rate swap liabilities 30,032 — Other long-term liabilities 650 676 Total liabilities 704,605 683,967 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 515,219 345,127 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,234 ) (1,223 ) Accumulated deficit (182,373 ) (131,046 ) Total stockholders’ equity 306,615 212,861 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,011,220 $ 896,828

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (5,669 ) $ (19,865 ) $ (51,219 ) $ (45,371 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,073 10,899 47,164 34,621 Deferred income taxes (4,187 ) 1,744 (7,533 ) (9,432 ) Amortization of deferred costs 1,512 921 4,684 3,476 Foreign currency re-measurement loss (39 ) (97 ) 272 58 Non-cash interest and other expense 564 419 2,233 1,398 Non-cash stock compensation expense 10,429 7,038 41,692 25,754 Non-cash loss on divestiture of assets — 1,988 — 1,988 Non-cash loss on retirement of fixed assets 162 — 635 — Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment — — — 2,317 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of purchase business combinations: Accounts receivable (2,785 ) (3,245 ) 10,355 3,160 Prepaids and other 1,511 (1,252 ) (8,582 ) (5,532 ) Accounts payable (1,299 ) 830 (3,081 ) (73 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 964 884 (7,825 ) (4,153 ) Deferred revenue 8,232 6,758 6,825 3,865 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,468 7,022 35,620 12,076 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (281 ) (317 ) (1,114 ) (1,040 ) Purchase of customer relationships — (258 ) (201 ) (696 ) Purchase business combinations, net of cash acquired (4 ) (110,254 ) (67,655 ) (216,025 ) Net cash used in investing activities (285 ) (110,829 ) (68,970 ) (217,761 ) Financing activities Payments on finance leases (2 ) (30 ) (88 ) (529 ) Proceeds from notes payable, net of issuance costs (134 ) 243,360 (303 ) 625,666 Payments on notes payable (1,350 ) (60,350 ) (5,400 ) (383,568 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards 1 (6,551 ) (2,139 ) (12,659 ) Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 365 2 130,539 151,551 Additional consideration paid to sellers of businesses (3,058 ) (10,807 ) (14,710 ) (16,693 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (4,178 ) 165,624 107,899 363,768 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 52 (99 ) 456 203 Change in cash and cash equivalents 17,057 61,718 75,005 158,286 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 232,972 113,306 175,024 16,738 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 250,029 $ 175,024 $ 250,029 $ 175,024

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (5,669 ) $ (19,865 ) $ (51,219 ) $ (45,371 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 12,073 10,899 47,164 34,621 Interest expense, net 7,935 6,434 31,529 22,313 Other expense (income), net (708 ) 1,559 111 3,240 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 2,317 Benefit from income taxes (423 ) (639 ) (4,234 ) (6,805 ) Stock-based compensation expense 10,429 7,038 41,692 25,754 Acquisition-related expense 2,562 15,213 27,075 39,657 Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 404 4,336 7,785 6,794 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,603 $ 24,975 $ 99,903 $ 82,520

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP EPS (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income: Net loss $ (5,669 ) $ (19,865 ) $ (51,219 ) $ (45,371 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 10,429 7,038 41,692 25,754 Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,350 10,342 44,937 32,395 Amortization of debt discount 563 421 2,232 1,400 Non-cash loss on divestiture of assets — 1,988 — 1,988 Acquisition-related expense 2,562 15,213 27,075 39,657 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 2,317 Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 404 4,336 7,785 6,794 Tax effect of adjustments above (1,233 ) (2,409 ) (5,671 ) (6,213 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 18,406 $ 17,064 $ 66,831 $ 58,721 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 29,403,603 24,726,132 26,632,116 23,099,549 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 30,275,963 25,465,083 27,159,114 23,906,901 Non-GAAP earnings per share, basic $ 0.63 $ 0.69 $ 2.51 $ 2.54 Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.67 $ 2.46 $ 2.46

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,468 $ 7,022 $ 35,620 $ 12,076 Less: Purchase of Property and Equipment (281 ) (317 ) (1,114 ) (1,040 ) Free Cash Flow $ 21,187 $ 6,705 $ 34,506 $ 11,036

Upland Software, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue $ 439 $ 237 $ 1,951 $ 1,000 Research and development 752 673 3,391 2,310 Sales and marketing 1,035 531 3,450 1,543 General and administrative 8,203 5,597 32,900 20,901 Total $ 10,429 $ 7,038 $ 41,692 $ 25,754

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Depreciation: Cost of revenue $ 17 $ 118 $ 170 $ 834 Operating expense 706 439 2,057 1,392 Total $ 723 $ 557 $ 2,227 $ 2,226 Amortization: Cost of revenue $ 2,562 $ 2,325 $ 10,075 $ 7,903 Operating expense 8,788 8,017 34,862 24,492 Total $ 11,350 $ 10,342 $ 44,937 $ 32,395

