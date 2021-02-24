 

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) Invests in Industrial Property Near Hartford, CT

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 22:04  |  11   |   |   

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) has entered into a joint venture with Metropolitan Realty Associates for the acquisition of a 304,249-square-foot industrial property near Hartford, CT. Clarion Partners, LLC (“Clarion Partners”), a leading U.S. real estate investment manager, is one of Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers.

The industrial property at 456 Sullivan Ave. in South Windsor, CT is fully occupied by a large, established transportation company with a remaining lease term of nearly 10 years. The property features 31’6’’ clear heights, 99 dock doors, 42’ x 48’ column spacing and ample parking with 72 trailer spaces, 75 long-trailer spaces and 344 car parking spaces.

Located along the Interstate 84/Interstate 91 corridor about 12 miles north of the state capital, the property is strategically situated in a regional distribution market that allows the tenant to provide deliveries to 11.5 million people within about two hours; Providence, R.I. is 68 miles away, Boston is 97 miles and New York City is 132 miles.

“The continued acceleration of e-commerce is driving changes not only to the retail landscape but to worldwide supply chains and logistics real estate,” said Onay Payne, Managing Director of Clarion Partners and Portfolio Manager of CPREIF. “As such, from an investment perspective, we expect this property to provide stable long-term cash flows.”

New York-based Metropolitan Realty Associates is a fully integrated real estate investment and development company led by founder and CEO Joseph A. Farkas.

About CPREIF

CPREIF is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that continuously offers its common stock. The fund’s investment manager, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) and the fund’s investment sub-adviser, Clarion Partners, is an indirect, majority-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. In addition, the fund’s securities sub-adviser, Western Asset Management, also is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. Hard copies of the fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request. More information about CPREIF is available here.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) Invests in Industrial Property Near Hartford, CT Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) has entered into a joint venture with Metropolitan Realty Associates for the acquisition of a 304,249-square-foot industrial property near Hartford, CT. Clarion Partners, LLC (“Clarion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Kim Catechis to Join Franklin Templeton Investment Institute as Investment Strategist
16.02.21
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
16.02.21
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
11.02.21
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution
09.02.21
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
09.02.21
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
02.02.21
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results
01.02.21
Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
01.02.21
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution
01.02.21
Franklin Templeton Introduces Franklin Global Allocation Fund for US Investors