Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) Invests in Industrial Property Near Hartford, CT

The industrial property at 456 Sullivan Ave. in South Windsor, CT is fully occupied by a large, established transportation company with a remaining lease term of nearly 10 years. The property features 31’6’’ clear heights, 99 dock doors, 42’ x 48’ column spacing and ample parking with 72 trailer spaces, 75 long-trailer spaces and 344 car parking spaces.

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) has entered into a joint venture with Metropolitan Realty Associates for the acquisition of a 304,249-square-foot industrial property near Hartford, CT. Clarion Partners, LLC (“Clarion Partners”), a leading U.S. real estate investment manager, is one of Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers.

Located along the Interstate 84/Interstate 91 corridor about 12 miles north of the state capital, the property is strategically situated in a regional distribution market that allows the tenant to provide deliveries to 11.5 million people within about two hours; Providence, R.I. is 68 miles away, Boston is 97 miles and New York City is 132 miles.

“The continued acceleration of e-commerce is driving changes not only to the retail landscape but to worldwide supply chains and logistics real estate,” said Onay Payne, Managing Director of Clarion Partners and Portfolio Manager of CPREIF. “As such, from an investment perspective, we expect this property to provide stable long-term cash flows.”

New York-based Metropolitan Realty Associates is a fully integrated real estate investment and development company led by founder and CEO Joseph A. Farkas.

About CPREIF

CPREIF is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that continuously offers its common stock. The fund’s investment manager, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) and the fund’s investment sub-adviser, Clarion Partners, is an indirect, majority-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. In addition, the fund’s securities sub-adviser, Western Asset Management, also is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. Hard copies of the fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request. More information about CPREIF is available here.