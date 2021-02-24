 

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. Announces Virtual Conference Participation

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, today announced that Eric Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, Cameron Ramsdell, President of Variant, and Joel Gard, President of Xpress Technologies, our brokerage division, are scheduled to virtually participate at the following conferences:

  • Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held March 1-3, 2021. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).
  • J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference to be held March 15-17, 2021. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.usxpress.com and will be archived for a limited time.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

