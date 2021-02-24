U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. Announces Virtual Conference Participation

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, today announced that Eric Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, Cameron Ramsdell, President of Variant, and Joel Gard, President of Xpress Technologies, our brokerage division, are scheduled to virtually participate at the following conferences:

Raymond James 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held March 1-3, 2021. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held March 1-3, 2021. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time). J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference to be held March 15-17, 2021. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.usxpress.com and will be archived for a limited time.