Startek Announces $185 Million Debt Refinancing

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) ("Startek" or the "Company"), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, today announced that CSP Alpha Holdings Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully completed a debt refinancing with a newly secured $185 million senior debt facility, comprising a $165 million term loan and a $20 million revolving credit facility. Borrowings under the new senior debt will bear a tiered interest rate, which is based on the Company’s consolidated net leverage ratio and is initially set at LIBOR plus 450 basis points.

The term loan will have a moratorium on principal repayment for 21 months and will amortize quarterly thereafter, beginning November 2022. The loan is subject to certain standardized financial covenants. ING Bank N.V. and DBS Bank Ltd. served as underwriters for the new senior debt facility and were the lead lenders of the previous senior debt facility, which is now repaid in full.