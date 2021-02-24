 

Snap Inc. to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 22:10  |  19   |   |   

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Evan Spiegel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference 2021 on March 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Snap Inc. to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2021 Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Evan Spiegel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference 2021 on March 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific. A live webcast and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Snap’s Partner Summit to Take Place Virtually on May 20, 2021
17.02.21
Bitcoin, Shopify, Palantir, Baidu, JD.com, Alphabet, Snap, Niu - Opening Bell
08.02.21
Marktkompass: DAX, PINTEREST & SNAP | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
05.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow knapp vor Rekordhoch - S&P/Nasdaq gelingt's
05.02.21
Aktien New York: Dow knapp vor Rekordhoch - S&P 500 und Nasdaq mit Bestmarken
05.02.21
Aktien New York: Kauflaune setzt sich den fünften Tag in Folge fort
05.02.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Höher - Dow-Rekord greifbar
05.02.21
Snap Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K
05.02.21
ROUNDUP: Snapchat gewinnt 16 Millionen Nutzer hinzu
04.02.21
Snapchat gewinnt 16 Millionen Nutzer hinzu

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
730
Snap Inc. (Snapchat)
19.01.21
4
+155 Prozent in einem Jahr: Platzt jetzt die FAANG-Bubble? – Analyst Hasler: „Snap ist mitten in die