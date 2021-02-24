Snap Inc. to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2021

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Evan Spiegel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference 2021 on March 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.